‘Leave It to Geege’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Get ready for your new favorite, heartwarming reality show when “Leave It To Geege” premieres Wednesday, January 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Leave It to Geege” streaming online:

“Leave It To Geege” is a new reality show that follows Geege Taylor, a single mother of two whose son Pootie is a non-verbal 19-year-old with autism.

The Lifetime press release teases:

Geege Taylor is an Atlanta area single mother of two whose life could be a Lifetime movie. The twice-divorced, breast cancer survivor is also an advocate for autism acceptance, hoping to educate and help others navigate their way through the ups and downs of raising an autistic child following her first-hand experience with her non-verbal 19-year-old son Pootie. Surrounded by her “family” consisting of her southern to the core mother Puddin’, daughter Harper and best friends Nicky, George and Tyler, Leave it to Geege provides a glimpse into the chaos and charm of this authentic modern family filled with love and laughter.

The show was announced in conjunction with two other new reality shows, “My Killer Body with K. Michelle” and “Five Guys A Week.” The head of Lifetime said in a statement that she thinks this new slate will really speak to Lifetime’s audience.

“We are so excited for this addictive new slate of unscripted programming that I know will speak to so many women,” said Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. “We know our audience wants to exhale at the end of a long day and these are three great series that deliver on Lifetime’s legacy of escapist entertainment, whether it’s laughing along with Geege and her unforgettable family, going along for the ride as romance unfolds with ‘Five Guys,’ or watching someone rebuild their confidence with ‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle.'”

The premiere episode is titled “Making a Splash!” and its description reads, “Geege finds a way to bring the pool experience to her nonverbal, autistic son, Pootie, while her live-in caregiver, Tyler, challenges Geege to alter her approach toward Pootie; Geege’s daughter, Harper, suggests a service dog for Pootie.”

Then on January 19 comes episode two, titled “In the Doghouse.” Its description reads, “Geege signs the “framily” up for a self-defense class that turns into their traditional family fight night; Tyler helps Geege hone her skills to get more comfortable taking now-adult Pootie out on her own.”

“Leave It To Geege” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.