Academy Award Winning Film Star’s Death Was Caused by Charcoal Briquette

The cause of death for Lee Sun-kyun, the star of the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” has been revealed as a presumed suicide caused by a charcoal briquette. He was 48-years-old.

The Yonhap News Agency, which is a South Korean media outlet, reported that Sun-kyun died of an “apparent suicide” in a car and revealed that “a charcoal briquette, which can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, was found on the vehicle’s front passenger seat.”

According to CNN, police confirmed that they found Sun-kyun deceased in his car. He played the character Park Dong-ik in the South Korean movie “Parasite,” which won an Academy Award for best picture.

Here’s what you need to know

Lee Sun-kyun Was Being Investigated for Illegal Drug Use, Reports Say

According to CNN, Sun-kyun was “being investigated for illegal drug use” when it’s believed he took his own life.

CNN reported that police initially received a “missing person report from Lee’s manager on their hotline.”

The Associated Press reported that Sun-kyun was found deceased “after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.” It was initially believed he was in an “unconscious state” when discovered in the car, AP reported.

The car was parked on a street in northern Seoul, South Korea, AP reported.

According to the site Korean film, Sun-kyun “discovered acting through the drama club of his college, and his passion was such that he eventually decided to drop out of university after just a year and enter the newly established Korea National University of Arts in 1994.” He had a number of film credits to his name as well as roles in television drama series.

In “Parasite,” he “played the father of a wealthy family in the dark comedy,” which won the Palme d’Or of the Cannes Film Festival, the site reported. Lee “became one of the co-recipients of the Best Ensemble Award from the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” according to Korean Film.

Lee Sun-kyun Left Behind a Suicide Note, Reports Say

According to Yonhap News Agency, Sun-kyun’s manager visited his home and discovered a suicide note after he had been out of contact.

Yonhap News Agency also provided additional details of the drug investigation, reporting that the actor had “gone through three rounds of police questioning” after being accused of using marijuana and “other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district on multiple occasions.”

The most recent police interrogation occurred right before his death and lasted 19 hours, Yonhap reported. In late October 2023, he was “booked” as a suspect after receiving a tip that he was using drugs, the South Korean news agency reported, adding that the actor claimed he was “tricked” and did not know he was taking illegal drugs.

According to the actor’s IMDb profile, “Lee Sun-kyun was born on 2 March 1975 in Seoul, South Korea. He was an actor and manager, known for Parasite (2019), A Hard Day (2014) and Paju (2009). He was married to Jeon Hye-jin. He died on 27 December 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.”

He was married to wife Jeon Hye-jin since 2009 and leaves behind two children, IMDb reported, adding that he was “known as ‘The Voice’ in Korea which is a nickname given by fans, referring his distinctive deep voice.”

