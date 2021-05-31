Leslie Gillespie: Hillsboro, Alabama Teacher Found Dead

Leslie Gillespie was an Alabama teacher who took her own life two days after she was accused of having sex with two of her students.

Gillespie was a teacher with R.A. Hubbard High School in Hillsboro, Alabama. She was found dead on May 29, 2021, two days after her arrest. She was 44-years-old.

She was accused of felony counts for allegedly having sex with two students, ages 15 and 16. According to AL.com, a criminal complaint accused Gillespie of having sexual contact with the students in 2020 when they met her in her classroom. She was released on $60,000 bail.

The Coroner Confirmed That Gillespie Died of a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Gillespie’s death by a self-inflicted gunshot wound was confirmed by the local coroner, according to WAFF.com.

The coroner responded to Gillespie’s home midday on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

On May 29, 2021, Stacey B. Gillespie shared the above photo and wrote on Facebook, “This is my wife and who she is. People are so quick to judge someone that they don’t even know. All of the negative comments have consequences. She loved all of her students just like her own kids. I got to hear about her day at school every evening when I got home. I know that she was sent to Hubbard for a reason and she made a huge impact on every students life while she was there.”

A woman responded, “I grew up with her. Went to school with her,& to events at her parent’s home when we were kid’s. Went to her Grandparents store almost every day. I can’t even imagine that she would do anything bad to anyone. She’s always been such a sweet soul, kind hearted & I wouldn’t believe anything that was ever said her. She only had good in her.🙏❤”

Stacey also wrote:

Leslie got matching bracelets for Christmas last year with the coordinates where I proposed to her. I didn’t wear it to work, but I wear it everywhere we go. This was one of the best presents she ever got for us. The was the backbone of our family. She made sure everyone had what they needed. Not just for us, but for her students as well. She would take money from her own pocket to help students with fees or anything else they needed. I would see cash app or venmo purchases on the bank statement and I knew what it was for. She never wanted any kid to not get to go on a trip or have something they needed because they couldn’t afford it. She and her coworkers would raise money for kids that didn’t have it. It is who she was. She was a giver and never asked for anything in return. Our family is hurting, but I know her Hubbard and Hazlewood families are hurting also. I know her friends in our community are hurting too. We love you all, just as she did and you will always be a part of our family.

Gillespie Was an English Teacher at the School

Gillespie taught high school English. The Town of North Courtland wrote on Facebook, “Mayor Riely Evans, council and staff would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Mrs Leslie Gillespie and prayers for her family and the students, staff, and faculty of RA Hubbard High School.”

The school is located in that Alabama community.

Counselors were made available to the students. A man wrote on the comment thread, “sending my condolences 🕊 🖤she was a very nice and great teacher & made a postive impact of people’s lives. She will be missed and remembered 🙏🏾 RIP,” but another wrote, “Wait.. but isn’t this the teacher that was just arrested for having sex with her students?”

