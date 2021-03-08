LG Petrov Dead: What Was the ‘Entombed AD’ Frontman’s Cause of Death?

LG Petrov, the frontman with the Swedish band Entombed AD, has died at the age of 49, his band confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook. He was well-known in the genre of metal bands.

What was Petrov’s cause of death? How did the Swedish singer die? According to Rolling Stone, he had bile duct cancer.

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.⁣,” the band wrote in its Facebook post. According to Rolling Stone, he was a frontman for the Swedish metal bands Entombed, Entombed A.D. and Firespawn. Entombed dates to the 1980s and was “at the forefront of a growing Scandinavian death metal scene,” according to Rolling Stone.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Statement, Entombed Wrote That Its ‘Chief Rebel Angel Went on Another Ride Last Night’

The band’s post confirming Petrov’s death came on the morning of March 8, 2021.

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night,” it starts. “It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality.”

ENTOMBED A.D. – Elimination (OFFICIAL VIDEO)ENTOMBED A.D. – Elimination (OFFICIAL VIDEO). Taken from the album "Bowels Of Earth", out August 30th, 2019. Order now: EntombedAD.lnk.to/BowelsOfEarthID Camera and edit: Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13media Hell Over Europe III ABORTED & ENTOMBED A.D. BAEST Presented by Metal Hammer 18/10/2019 UK London – The Dome 19/10/2019 DE Paderborn – Metal Inferno Festival 20/10/2019 DE… 2019-07-26T11:01:30Z

The post continues, “LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: “I will never die, it will never die”. And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts. ⁣⁣⁣⁣R.I.P. LG Petrov.”

Petrov Revealed His Cancer Battle in a GoFundMe Account

RIP LG Petrov. Legend with legendary work. pic.twitter.com/p2LpHwzIJP — Jake Collinson (@JakeTXRyan) March 8, 2021

On GoFundMe, Petrov raised money for his cancer battle.

“I’ve been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvägscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now. It can’t be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemo therapy. Life takes its weird turns…” he wrote. “To help a fellow metalhead in need in these difficult times, feel free to donate here!”

Fans offered condolences as news of his death spread. Here are some of them:

“Deepest condolences.. Been a fan since 1989.. Hitting me hard.. Rest in peace L.G.. You will not be forgotten!!!”

“rest in piece! you’ve been a huge influence!”

ENTOMBED A.D. – L.G. Petrov reacts to BAESTWatch L.G. Petrov of ENTOMBED A.D. react to BAEST's latest video "As Above So Below"! Watch the full Baest – "As Above So Below" video here: youtu.be/JsgkLc5kYtU New Entombed A.D. album "Bowels Of Earth" out August 30th! Order now: EntombedAD.lnk.to/BowelsOfEarthID New Baest album "Venenum" out September 13th! Order now: Baest.lnk.to/VenenumID 2019-07-08T13:25:29Z

“Thanks for the music. RIP.”

“Rest in Power PETROV ! Thanks Lars and Entombed for their music and personality who have influenced more than a band in the extreme music scene. Strength and thoughts to the band and family.”

Berserkers, we are saddened by the passing of our long time dear friend, LG Petrov. A true metal legend gone too soon. We have toured & shared many stages together throughout the years, thank you for all the memories & friendship. RIP fellow Guardian Of Asgaard.

Photo: Levan Tk pic.twitter.com/aIQJHEoKuD — Amon Amarth (@AmonAmarthBand) March 8, 2021

“Absolutely gutted. I’ve had so many good nights right up at the front singing along. Farewell LG, may you rock the afterlife like you rocked this life.”

“Gone, but the music will live forever.”

“Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of LG Petrov, a metal legend onstage and off. We had the pleasure of his company many times over the years and he was a true gentleman. Our sympathies go out to his family, friends and bandmates. Rip Chief Rebel Angel.”

Dammit! Waking up to the sad news of LG Petrov's passing. A former Morbid drummer, he was a part of the classic Nihilist, and their larger band Entombed, and who was currently in Firespawn and Entombed A.D. He dedicated his life to music and left a great legacy. #RIPLGPetrov pic.twitter.com/8Wcuj41NmC — Advertising in old magazines (@OldPubl666) March 8, 2021

“Dammit! Waking up to the sad news of LG Petrov’s passing. A former Morbid drummer, he was a part of the classic Nihilist, and their larger band Entombed, and who was currently in Firespawn and Entombed A.D. He dedicated his life to music and left a great legacy.”

READ NEXT: Video Clip of Meghan Markle Speaking With Oprah Winfrey.