How to Watch ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 22 Online

Popular reality show “Little People, Big World” returns for its 22nd season on Tuesday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of "Little People, Big World" online for free:

'Little People, Big World' Season 22 Preview

When we last saw the Roloff family of “Little People, Big World,” Amy said goodbye to the farmhouse as Matt prepared it for a new renter. Meanwhile, Zach realized he might want to take over the farm one day — but so does his twin brother Jeremy, so which twin will take over the farm? Can they run it together? This is made a little trickier because Jeremy and his wife Audrey and their two children do not appear on the show anymore. They stopped appearing on “Little People, Big World” in 2018.

When the show returns, the TLC press release teases:

Like the rest of America, the Roloffs are still hunkered down in the midst of the pandemic. As Matt reimagines how to run the family business, Zach contemplates co-owning and running the farm with his dad. Is he ready to handle all that would come with living and working with his father? Meanwhile, after packing up thirty years of memories and moving out of the farmhouse for good, Amy and her fiancé Chris start planning their upcoming wedding. But what happens when they realize they don’t share the same vision for their big day? And Zach and Tori see firsthand the little victories and big challenges that go along with raising two children.

The season 22 premiere episode is titled “Let’s Rumble” and its description reads, “Wedding planning gets real for Amy and Chris, but they may not be on the same page; Zach contemplates living on the farm; Amy and Chris’ housewarming party has some unexpected twists, especially when Matt and Caryn show up.”

Then on May 18 comes episode two, titled, “Champagne or Tissues.” Its description reads, “Matt presents Amy with a new buyout offer for the farm, and she grapples with her emotional ties; Zach and Tori take Jackson and Lilah for a swim; The Tower of Terror gets demolished as one chapter of the farm comes to an end.”

“Little People, Big World” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.