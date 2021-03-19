Loyola Chicago vs Georgia Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-8, 11-6 ACC) will take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-4, 16-2 MVC) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Loyola Chicago vs Georgia Tech online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Loyola Chicago vs Georgia Tech Preview

Tech will have to take Loyola down without ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright, who will miss this game (and the one following, should the Yellow Jackets advance) due to issues with COVID-19. Georgia Tech is coming off an impressive 80-75 win over Florida State in the ACC Championship. Wright had 15 points, as did fellow forward Jordan Usher, and after the win, Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner celebrated in a verbally entertaining way.

“First off, just want to give an incredible shout-out to our young men to get this from where we started, not only how it started this year, how it started five years ago,” Pastner said. “These young men, to do what we’ve done, to do this is just darned special, to put Georgia Tech back in the forefront of the ACC.”

Tech will be facing a white-hot Loyola Chicago team that hasn’t lost since February 14, so this should be one of the most exciting and difficult to predict games in the first round. Ramblers head coach Porter Moser will be leaning heavily on Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, senior center Cameron Krutwig, who is averaging 15 points a game along with 6.7 boards per contest. Loyola has been on a hot streak, but its head coach isn’t letting his team get a big head.

“Their whole lineup is concerning,” Moser said, per the Daily Herald. “To win that league, tournament, to do what they’re doing, they’ve got a lot of different weapons. … So there are some interesting dynamics. These guys, the way they defend, is the biggest concern.”

Speaking of defense — Georgia Tech should also be concerned. They’re going up against the nation’s stingiest defense, as the Ramblers are giving up just 55.5 points a game.

Here’s a look at the key players of the game, via The Sporting News:

Ramblers

Cameron Krutwig (6-9, 255-pound senior center) — 15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.0 apg

Lucas Williamson (6-4, 205-pound senior guard) — 8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg

Braden Norris (6-0, 180-pound sophomore guard) — 8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg

Aher Uguak (6-7, 225-pound senior forward) — 7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg

Keith Clemons (6-1, 180-pound senior guard) — 7.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg

Yellow Jackets: