Loyola Chicago vs Drake Live Stream: How to Watch MVC Championship Online

Fourth-seed Loyola Chicago (24-7) seeks a return to the Big Dance against No. 3 seed Drake (24-9) in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship on Sunday, March 6.

Loyola Chicago vs Drake Preview

Loyola Chicago seeks its third NCAA tournament appearance in five years but will need to get past Drake on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.

Drake had its way with the Ramblers in the regular season, winning both games. The Bulldogs beat the Ramblers 77-68 on Jan. 30 when D.J. Wilkins scored a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries delivered in the second matchup for the Bulldogs with 24 points in an 83-76 over the Ramblers on Feb. 19. Lucas Williamson scored a game-high 27 points for the Ramblers in that loss, but the Ramblers shot 43.4% as a team.

Loyola Chicago took care of business in the semifinals on Saturday with a 66-43 win over Northern Iowa. Braden Norris led the way for the Ramblers with 19 points, and Ryan Schwieger added 12 points off the bench.

Loyola Chicago earns a spot in the @ValleyHoops Championship after upsetting top-seeded UNI.@RamblersMBB will look to punch a ticket in back-to-back years, which hasn't happened since the 1962 and 1963 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rzWMtJgauW — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 5, 2022

Drake faced a bigger challenge in the semifinals with a 79-78 overtime win over Missouri State on Saturday. DeVries scored 23 points for the Bulldogs to lead the way.

Missouri State’s Gaige Prim had Drake on the ropes with a layup for a 78-77 lead with eight seconds to go. DeVries then spoiled things for the Bears with free throws for a 79-78 edge after a foul by Isiaih Mosley as second remained in overtime. Prim then launched a full-court pass, but the Bears couldn’t get a last second shot off.

I feel so bad for Gaige Prim. Gets the go-ahead layup with 8 seconds left in OT, only for his team to foul with 1 second left and even after his INSANE Full court throw, the same result as last year happens. Missouri State loses in OT to Drake in the Semis pic.twitter.com/rWLJUTaVXX — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 6, 2022

“Those are definitely the biggest free throws,” DeVries told the media via the Des Moines Register’s Alyssa Hertel. “You shoot that shot your whole life. …You just envision an empty gym, just another free throw and I’m just glad they went in.”

Drake will look to keep its run going on Sunday and reach back-to-back NCAA tournaments. It would be the third in five years for the Bulldogs, too. The Bulldogs haven’t made back-to-back tournaments since three straight from 1969 to 1971.

The Ramblers haven’t made back-to-back since 1963-1964, which super fan and team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores, 102, was around for.

Important pregame meeting ✅ pic.twitter.com/8iqCzxSkBz — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 6, 2022

Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring with 13.9 points per game. He also averages 4.8 rebounds, three assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Norris scores 10.3 points per contest for second on the team. He also averages four assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

DeVries leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 13.9 points per contest. He also averages 4.5 rebounds, two assists, and a steal per night.

Roman Penn and Garrett Sturtz both average 11 points per game for the Bulldogs. Penn also averages 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Sturtz leads the team in rebounding with 7.3 per night.

Drake comes into the title tilt on a seven-game winning streak. The Bulldogs haven’t lost since Feb. 12. Loyola Chicago hasn’t lost three straight against the Bulldogs in the past eight years.