How to Watch Loyola vs Oregon State Basketball Online Free

The No. 8 seed Loyola Ramblers (26-4, 16-2 Missouri Valley) and the No. 12 seed Oregon State Beavers (19-12, 10-10 Pac-12) will clash in the Sweet 16 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The game starts at 2:40 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State online for free. Note that CBS games aren’t available on the March Madness Live app, so you’ll have to use one of these options instead:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV (all four will combine to broadcast every NCAA tournament game) are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State Preview

These two teams have been two of the most pleasant surprises of the tournament so far, but the fairy tale will be ending for one of them.

Loyola is looking to return to the Final Four for the second time since 2018, and it’s rolling so far in the tourney. Fresh from knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois, the Ramblers and their hugely famous fan Sister Jean are quickly becoming the darlings of the tournament.

Center Cameron Krutwig has been leading the way for Loyola, notching a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the team’s 71-58 win over Illinois. Lucas Williamson and Marquise Kennedy added 14 points apiece for the Ramblers in a well-rounded performance that featured a smothering defense that stifled and ultimately eliminated a heavily-favored Illini team.

The Ramblers aren’t done yet, though, and they enter this game the favorites. “Like we said last round, we’ve got more work to do, so we’re going to go ahead, get back to the drawing board. We’re going to enjoy it for sure, but at some point it’s going to end and we’ve got to focus on the next team,” Krutwig said, via 247 Sports.

Oregon State has notched wins against the likes of ranked teams like Oregon and Oklahoma State. The Beavers handed OSU an 80-70 loss in the second round last weekend, with guard Ethan Thompson leading the way, scoring a game-high 26 points in the victory. Maurice Calloo and Jarod Lucas each added 15 points for Oregon State in a solid overall performance on both sides.

The Beavers swarmed the basket, out-rebounding Oklahoma State by 20. They’ll be facing arguably the scrappiest team in the tournament in Loyola next. “They’re a great team,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, who grew up near the Loyola campus, told the Chicago Tribune. “This is really going to mean something extra special for me and my family.”

Another win against the streaking Ramblers would go a long way to getting this emerging Oregon State even more cred — which their coach says his team richly deserves.

“We’ve got some talented, talented teams in our league,” Tinkle added, via 247 Sports. “We’re obviously putting everybody on notice. I’m very happy for our program, but I’m extremely happy for the Pac-12. Maybe now we’ll get some damn respect.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.