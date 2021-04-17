How to Watch LSU Football Spring Game Online 2021

LSU is looking for redemption following a 5-5 campaign in 2020 and will showcase some new players and coaches during a spring game on Saturday from Tiger Stadium.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 LSU football spring game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual FuboTV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your FuboTV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 100-plus other TV channels via FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the LSU spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual AT&T TV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your AT&T TV credentials

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network Plus is in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the LSU spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual Hulu app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with Hulu credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the LSU spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual Sling TV app, but you can watch on the ESPN app or website by signing in with Sling TV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up, you can watch the LSU spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

LSU Spring Game 2021 Preview

The National Title hangover was real for LSU last season, with the Tigers finishing 5-5 and ending up on the wrong end of some lopsided losses. Of course, there were some strange circumstances around the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Tigers were looking to replace multiple key starters last season — including QB Joe Burrow, who was the top pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

The journey back to the top of college football starts on Saturday, with the Tigers suiting up for a spring game, which could help answer many questions on the roster.

“We’ll break it up, there’ll be a purple team and a white team. The white team will be the first offense, second defense. The purple team will be the first defense, second offense.”

The quarterback battle is one to watch, with a four-man race taking place for the starting spot. Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Max Johnson all started games last season and have a shot to assume that role again. The trio will be accompanied by four-star recruit Garrett Nussmeier.

“It’s going to be a great quarterback race. I can’t wait to see it,” Orgeron said. “We got great quarterbacks back there, better than we ever had (as far as a group), and we’ve got more returning starters than we’ve ever had, and we got a great recruiting class, so this is going to be a good year for us.”

“I’m sure I’m looking forward to the passing game, our pass protection, I’m looking forward to the timing between the quarterbacks and our new offense. We’re gonna keep it simple,” Orgeron added. “I’m looking forward to our defense eliminating explosive plays, running to the football and tackling, just good basic fundamental football.”

While the Tigers have some key returning players, they are also easing in some new coaches, including new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. Orgeron said that they’re just working on the basics at this point of the offseason.

“When you have a new offense going in, a new defense going in, you’d like to put the basics in, the core,” Orgeron said. “Core run plays, core pass protection, the core routes, the core defenses. One or two defenses, one or two coverages, one or two blitzes. That’s all we’ve done all spring and I think our guys enjoyed that, be able to get their cleats in the grass and we play fast.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.