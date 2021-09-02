Mad Clip Dead: Video Shows Wreck of Greek-American Rapper

Map Clip was a popular Greek-American rapper who has died in a car crash in Athens, Greece according to Greek Reporter.com.

His real name was Peter Anastasopoulos.

Mad Clip had 9,900 followers on Facebook, and he hadn’t posted since 2020 there. However, he had 380,000 followers on Instagram.

Video emerged of the wreck.





Fans mourned on Twitter. “Hearing his songs I never appreciated him enough, they weren’t my thing, but some months ago I watched some interviews and I really liked him as a person,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “He once said that a musician never dies, cause his music keeps him alive. RIP to the best Greek trapper.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mad Clip Crashed Into a Tree, Reports Say

Greek Reporter provided additional details from police in Athens. The publication reported that Mad Clip died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, “after a traffic accident in the southern Athenian suburb of Vouliagmeni.”

The site reports that police say Mad Clip “lost control” of his vehicle and “crashed into a tree.” He was the driver, and it took two hours for rescue workers to get him out of the wreck.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

The Greek Fire Brigade wrote in a tweet that rescue workers “removed an unconscious person from a vehicle following a rescue order,” and that a dozen firefighters helped with the rescue efforts.

Some people shared photos on Twitter that appeared to show Mad Clip with the vehicle that ended up in the crash.

Although the cause of the crash has not been released, Greek City Times noted that Mad Clip was arrested after a “dangerous police chase through Athens” in February.

Mad Clip Last Posted on Instagram a Week Before His Death

The above post was Mad Clip’s most recent Instagram post, from a week before he died. Other recent Instagram posts show Mad Clip lounging by a pool and posing in front of a mansion.

Some of his videos had a following on YouTube, where he had accrued millions of views.

According to Greek City Times, he was born in New York. Greek City Times described him as a “Greek-American rapper/trapper who belongs to the Capital Music record company.”

People offered tributes on social media, some of them in Greek. “When a young person leaves, he never leaves alone. He takes with him the lives of his parents, his children, his partners … and to some, he never returns them. Have a good trip #madclip,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another page, Super Greek 2.0, wrote, “Absolutely tragic news from Greece.. New York born, Greek rap star ‘Madclip’ has died in a car accident in Vouliagmeni. He was 34 years old. Memory Eternal.”

Life is so is unfair Rest In Peace to this man, u will be missed #madclip pic.twitter.com/h8rFRs5Hsr — AcE Hama (@HamaAce) September 2, 2021

Another fan wrote simply, echoing the thoughts of others who created tributes online, “Life is so is unfair Rest In Peace to this man, u will be missed #madclip.”

