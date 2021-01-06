How Many Were at the MAGA Trump March & Protest in DC? Crowd Size Photos

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, for a new MAGA march and rally. President Donald Trump spoke at the event, which took place on the same day as Congress’ electoral college certification. Later, after the event ended, hundreds of supporters breached U.S. Capitol barriers to try to force their way inside. Read on to learn more about the MAGA Trump march, referred to as the “Save America March,” and to see crowd photos of how many people attended.

Thousands Attended the Rally & the Permit Specified 30,000 People

Two days before the event, the National Park Service adjusted the permit for the rally from 5,000 to 30,000 people. The National Park Service doesn’t give estimates of events anymore, but permits can give an idea of how many were expected. WRAL reported the people attending as numbering in the thousands.

Well, this is quite the amendment: the National Park Service just adjusted the permit for Wednesday’s pro-Trump rally at the Elipse from 5,000 people to 30,000 people — that’s SIX TIMES the original estimate. #Jan6 #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/uUeLrFuHSw — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) January 5, 2021

The New York Post referred to the crowd as numbering in the “thousands.” After the event ended, hundreds then breached the U.S. Capitol perimeter, seeking to force their way into the Capitol.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, shared the following crowd video on Twitter.

He also shared this photo before Trump’s arrival.

During the event, Trump told the crowd: “We will not let them silence your voices.”

Crowd listens as President Trump takes the stage at the Ellipses. He directed his supporters to march to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/UwXGLADwW1 — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 6, 2021

Protesters had planned to go from where Trump spoke and march to the Capitol, as many later did. Trump said he would be with them, though the exact meaning was unclear.

Here are more photos of the crowd before some broke to march to the Capitol and breach the grounds.

After the Event, Hundreds of Trump Supporters Breached Barriers at the Capitol

Some more images from the crowd during President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse. Lots of cheers and flags. Very few masks. Trump just finished speaking moments ago — much of the crowd now plans to march toward the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cE5Qri74vG — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021

After the rally, hundreds of Trump supporters then marched to the Capitol, with a group breaching barriers. The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown.

The US Capitol is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/NJGnMgJyDY — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, said that he did not have the authority to reject electoral votes.

In a lengthy letter, VP Pence says he shares concerns about election integrity and will try to ensure concerns are addressed in the Joint Session of Congress today. But Pence says he does not believe he has the authority unilaterally to count or reject electoral votes. https://t.co/nW1GjbuHZ1 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) January 6, 2021

Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV reported that Trump supporters had breached the Capitol building and were attempting to occupy it while fighting federal police.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

This is another angle showing some supporters clashing with police.

Trump supporters are trying to break past police lines at the Capitol building.pic.twitter.com/kzLo2vWyfq — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 6, 2021

The Georgia Secretary of State and senior staff were escorted to safety when militia members gathered outside the Georgia Capitol.

Militia members have gathered outside the Georgia Capitol. Brad Raffensperger and senior staff have been escorted out to safety. — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) January 6, 2021

MSNBC reported that Secret Service ushered Pence out of the Capitol through underground tunnels.

MSNBC reporting the Secret Service just had to usher Pence out of the Capitol through underground tunnels . . . to protect him from an angry mob sent by Trump. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to ask supporters not to fight the federal police. He wrote: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

