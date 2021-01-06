How Many Were at the MAGA Trump March & Protest in DC? Crowd Size Photos

How Many Were at the MAGA Trump March & Protest in DC? Crowd Size Photos

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Trump D.C. March

Getty Trump attended the MAGA march on D.C.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, for a new MAGA march and rally. President Donald Trump spoke at the event, which took place on the same day as Congress’ electoral college certification. Later, after the event ended, hundreds of supporters breached U.S. Capitol barriers to try to force their way inside. Read on to learn more about the MAGA Trump march, referred to as the “Save America March,” and to see crowd photos of how many people attended.

Thousands Attended the Rally & the Permit Specified 30,000 People

GettyCrowds of people gather as President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse.

Two days before the event, the National Park Service adjusted the permit for the rally from 5,000 to 30,000 people. The National Park Service doesn’t give estimates of events anymore, but permits can give an idea of how many were expected. WRAL reported the people attending as numbering in the thousands.

The New York Post referred to the crowd as numbering in the “thousands.” After the event ended, hundreds then breached the U.S. Capitol perimeter, seeking to force their way into the Capitol.

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, shared the following crowd video on Twitter.

He also shared this photo before Trump’s arrival.

During the event, Trump told the crowd: “We will not let them silence your voices.”

Protesters had planned to go from where Trump spoke and march to the Capitol, as many later did. Trump said he would be with them, though the exact meaning was unclear.

GettyCrowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06.

Here are more photos of the crowd before some broke to march to the Capitol and breach the grounds.

GettyCrowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally.

GettyCrowds of people gather as President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse.

Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 and one person is seen wearing a QAnon jacket.

GettyCrowds of people gather as President Donald Trump speaks on January 6.

After the Event, Hundreds of Trump Supporters Breached Barriers at the Capitol

After the rally, hundreds of Trump supporters then marched to the Capitol, with a group breaching barriers. The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown.

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, said that he did not have the authority to reject electoral votes.

Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV reported that Trump supporters had breached the Capitol building and were attempting to occupy it while fighting federal police.

This is another angle showing some supporters clashing with police.

The Georgia Secretary of State and senior staff were escorted to safety when militia members gathered outside the Georgia Capitol.

MSNBC reported that Secret Service ushered Pence out of the Capitol through underground tunnels.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to ask supporters not to fight the federal police. He wrote: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates

Read More