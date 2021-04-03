How to Watch Mahalia Jackson Lifetime Movie Online Free

The latest made-for-TV biopic is “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” premiering Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Jackson online for free:

‘Mahalia’ Preview

1st look at ‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia’ l GMAThe new Lifetime film from “GMA’s” Robin Roberts features SAG and Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks and Tony winner Kenny Leon. Subscribe to GMA's YouTube page: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 Visit Good Morning America's homepage: goodmorningamerica.com/ Follow GMA: Facebook: facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: twitter.com/gma Instagram: instagram.com/goodmorningamerica Watch full episodes of GMA: abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america hulu.tv/2YnifTH #lifetime #mahaliajackson #gma 2021-01-18T16:24:29Z

Just in time for Easter and presented by journalist Robin Roberts is “Mahalia,” the story of renowned gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. “Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks stars as the titular singer, whose music melded into the 1960s civil rights movement.

According to the Lifetime press release:

Born in New Orleans, Mahalia began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history, melding her music with the civil rights movement. Her recording of the song “Move on Up a Little Higher” sold millions of copies, skyrocketing her to international fame and gave her the opportunity to perform at diverse settings including in front of a racially integrated audience at the prestigious Carnegie Hall and at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball. An active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, Jackson sang at numerous rallies, including the March on Washington in 1963 alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in hopes that her music would encourage and inspire racial equality.

The movie is directed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, who also directed Lifetime’s “Steel Magnolias.”

“Having had the privilege of working with Kenny on ‘Steel Magnolias’ and Robin Roberts on ‘Stolen by my Mother,’ I am ecstatic to have them join forces to work together on this special project,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN, in a statement. “Adding Danielle Brooks as Mahalia is icing on the cake. This team is committed in celebrating the legacy of Mahalia and reintroducing her to a world that needs her spirit more than ever.”

The film co-stars Jason Dirden as Russell Roberts, “the dashing, music-loving Reverend who falls for Mahalia when they first meet in the late 1940s.” Joaquina Kalukango plays Mildred, Mahalia’s “talented and opinionated, long-time pianist.” Olivia Washington portrays Estelle, “a piano teacher Mahalia meets at church who goes on to become her life-long friend,” and Rob Demery stars as civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” premieres Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

