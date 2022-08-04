Mall of America Shooting Reports: Video Captures Possible Gunfire

There are unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Mall of America in Minnesota at the Nike store, and video has emerged.

An eight-second video shared on Twitter on August 4, 2022, appears to capture the sound of gunfire at the Nike store. A man can be seen going into the store, and there are sounds of someone shouting. Whether there is an active shooter or shooting at Mall of America has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

“We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information,” Bloomington police tweeted.

We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

You can watch the video below. Brittney Ermon, a reporter with KTSP-TV, tweeted, “Law enforcement is responding to a reported shooting at the Mall of America. This video appears to show the moment it happened near the Nike Store.”

The Mall Was Placed on Lockdown

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the popular shopping destination was placed on lockdown, but authorities had not yet said why.

Danny Reinan, 22, a Minneapolis student, told the Star-Tribute that the lockdown came at 4:20 p.m.

“It was all really sudden. We were at the Barnes and Noble and suddenly there was an announcement over the loudspeaker that the mall is on lockdown and it’s not a drill,” Reinan said to the newspaper. “The staff rushed us into the back room where we are waiting right now. Everybody’s trying to stay calm but you can really feel the tension and anxiety in the air.”

Other Videos Showed People on Lockdown at the Mall

Our kids are currently experiencing their first lockdown at #mallofamerica Guns are the problem. pic.twitter.com/ykv2SALb89 — Terriella (@Terriella) August 4, 2022

People posted other videos to social media showing the mall in lockdown.

Details are still very preliminary. Sometimes active shooter reports can be wrong.

