Mall of America Shooting Video: Teenage Shot & Killed

A Mall of America shooting at the popular shopping destination in Bloomington, Minnesota, left a 19-year-old man dead. Video emerged from the scene as the mall went into lockdown, and shoppers fled in panic. You can see Mall of America shooting videos throughout this article.

One video contained a sound that sounded like a gunshot as screams erupted and shoppers hid in a panic. “Oh my God,” one said.

Mall of America is the United States’ largest shopping mall. Police said it was the first shooting-related homicide in the mall’s history. “We don’t know the why,” the Bloomington, Indiana, Police Chief Booker Hodges said. “…People flat out are just not cooperating, and people don’t want to talk. After the shooting/murder took place, we were able to identify two suspects, who are 17-year-old juveniles.”

Around 8:40 a.m. on December 24, 2022, a search warrant was executed at a residence. Five people were arrested, including three 17 year old males and two 18 year old males. Some evidence was also recovered. These names were not released. The chief said police are confident the suspect who fired the fatal shot was in custody. The names were not released.

After the shooting, the people involved went to White Castle, the chief revealed. “If anybody helps them, we are going to lock you up.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooting Occurred Just Before 8 p.m., the Mall Says, & Police Believe It Resulted From a ‘Long-Standing Feud’

The 19-year-old man was shot and killed after two groups of men got into an altercation inside the mall, police said in a news conference.

“This is just stupid, stupid, stupid,” said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. “Whoever did this, we will catch them. And whoever helps them, we will lock you up, too.” He said the victim was found shot at Nordstrom.

In its history, in 1999, the Mall of America had only one other homicide, a domestic-violence related stabbing. The chief said the 2022 shooting was the result of a “long-standing feud.” The shooter in custody is an adult, he said. There may be a second shooter.

The victim has not been named. The shooting broke out at Nordstrom around 7:40 p.m. on December 23, 2022. The deceased teenagers was found dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The motive is not clear. It’s not clear what the altercation was about. Police said the incident took place over less than a minute’s time but cost the teenager his life.

The Mall of America wrote on Facebook that, just before 8 p.m. on the evening of December 23, 2022, Bloomington Police Department, Minnesota “responded to a shooting contained in a tenant space.”

“As a result, Mall of America was put into lockdown,” Mall of America wrote. “The lockdown has since been lifted. The Mall is now closed for the evening. For additional updates about tonight’s incident, please follow Bloomington Police on Twitter.”

On Twitter, Bloomington, Minnesota, police wrote, “Mall Of America shooting scene has been secured. BPD is working with MOA Security and Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the area. Lockdown of the MOA was recently lifted. Please continue to stay out of the area until further notice.”

Videos Showed Shoppers Hiding After the Shooting Broke Out

People shared videos on Twitter, showing people hiding in stores. “Stopped by the mall of America on my way home to do some last minute Christmas shopping. First time there and it was amazing.. then somebody decided to start shooting in the mall🤦‍♂️” wrote one Twitter user.

A man wrote on Facebook that he was eating at Mall of America when shooting broke out.

A woman in one video said, “You guys, be quiet and get down.”