How to Watch Man Utd vs Villarreal Online for Free

Manchester United looks to claim its first Europa League title since 2017 as they take on Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday at Stadion Miejski.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish).

Villarreal vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League and now get to play in the Europe League final. Despite the success Manchester United has had this year, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not satisfied and is looking forward to next year, where he hopes the progression will continue.

“I’m not one to think about how proud I am,” he admitted. “But, of course, it’s going to be a special moment. You’ve got to be proud to be able to lead a Manchester United team out to a final. It’s been a fantastic journey and, as we say in Norwegian, veien er malet [the goal is the journey]. You’ve got to enjoy the journey.

“This is just a step on the road to bringing our Man. United back. If you can win a trophy, fantastic, but, either way, I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m going to enjoy the night, but when the night is over, you sit back down, you travel back to Norway for a summer holiday and the mind has to switch to next season again. That’s just how it is.”

Villarreal — which finished seventh in La Liga play — is seeking its first European trophy. They knocked off Arsenal in an upset during the semifinal round.

“One of the aims of Villarreal was to break down barriers. We’ve broken the barrier of the semifinal in Europe and we feel proud of the work we have done,” manager Unai Emery said in a news conference. “We now have a responsibility to take a step forward. We need to enjoy this final and think about winning. We deserve to be in the final and to give our players the best tools possible to perform well in this final.

“I feel a duty and obligation towards Villarreal. I want to defend this project and everyone that has worked throughout the years to build a big football project in a village. I have nothing to avenge. I’m very proud to have reached this final with Villarreal.”

The sides have not faced off since a Champions League game in 2008. Surprisingly, the last four meetings between the squads have ended 0-0.

Manchester United is a slight favorite for the matchup, coming in at -230 to win the matchup and -115 to pull off the victory without extra time. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

