Manchester United vs Villarreal Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Manchester United and Villarreal will clash in the UEFA Europa League final on May 26 in Gdansk.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Villarreal vs Manchester United online for free:

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network, TUDN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Villarreal vs Manchester United live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network and TUDN are only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Villarreal vs Manchester United live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: This is the same as Paramount+ (more on that below), but you’ll watch through Amazon Prime’s streaming platforms instead

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of every Europa and Champions League match on the Prime Paramount+ channel. New subscribers can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Villarreal vs Manchester United live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: This is the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s streaming platforms instead

You can watch a live stream of every Europa and Champions League match on Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Villarreal vs Manchester United live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Preview

It will be the first Europa League final for Villarreal, who is coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in a La Liga showdown on May 22. Yeremi Pino scored the only goal for the Yellow Submarine, who ended their La Liga campaign on a bad note, but they also defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the final four to get to this point.

On the other side, United is fresh from a 2-1 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 23 to put an end to the Premier League season. Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga scored the only goals for Manchester, who will likely be forced to play this game without captain Harry Maguire, who has been dealing with a an ankle ligament injury.

“He’s walking, but it’s a long way from walking to running so to be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Maguire.

“Of course he wants to play, it’s going to be up to the doctor to say if he’s ready,” Solskjaer added. “I don’t expect him to play, it doesn’t look great. I’m forever the optimist, I’m still hopeful. He has to train on Tuesday when we’re over there if he is to play. It’s not many days, I don’t expect him to be ready.”

Mata, who spent three seasons under current Villarreal skipper Unai Emery when both were with Valencia, has told his teammates to prepare for a hard-fought battle. “We have to be ready. I think it’s the biggest game in their history,” Mata said. “We need to realize that they will give everything and more, so we need to be prepared for that. Villarreal is a club that has been doing a lot of good things over the last 15 or 20 years. On and off the pitch, it’s a very well structured club.”

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Villarreal Predicted Lineup: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Manchester United Predicted Lineup: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani

