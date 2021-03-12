Maryland vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Quarterfinal

Top seed Michigan begins its quest for a third Big Ten tournament title in its last four tries as the they take on Maryland in the quarterfinals.

The game starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Maryland vs Michigan Preview

Maryland was behind early in their second-round matchup against Michigan State, but recovered and notched their first conference tournament victory since 2016. The Terps erased a 12-point, first-half deficit to notch the 68-57 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“No matter the situation, we’re tough enough to overcome,” said Maryland junior guard Aaron Wiggins, who had 19 points. “I think you’re going to get a lot of teams’ best shots when their backs are against the wall, kind of. I don’t really think for us our backs were against the wall. We had the two losses to end the regular season but it was just a matter of us bouncing back. We wanted to come out here and show that we’re still one of those top teams in our conference and we’re here to compete.”

The win snapped a two-game skid for Maryland, but if there were any questions about the Terps’ NCAA Tournament qualifications, they felt they put that to rest on Thursday.

“I felt before today that we were going to be in the NCAA tournament. I didn’t feel pressured like we had to win and the players didn’t either,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said after the game. “We had a meeting Monday night because we didn’t get together to tell Darryl that he was [Big Ten] Defensive Player of the Year. And I said, ‘Guys, we’re in. We’re in the tournament. We just need to relax, have more fun and play.’

“We were still a little bit wounded when we came to practice Tuesday. But as the practice went on, you could see the guys start to get their swagger back and play well.”

Michigan is the No. 4 ranked team in the nation, but two of their three losses have come in their last three games. The most recent loss game to Michigan State, which Maryland.

“Preparation is big and we’re gonna need the prep to get ready for a very tough tournament that we’re looking forward to playing more than just one game,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I’m just praying that health, we have good health going into the tournament. If we have good health, we have a really good chance to be a very, very, very competitive team.”

Michigan is monitoring if guard Eli Brooks, who is one of the team’s senior leaders and top defenders.

“I hope he can play, I don’t know if he can play,” Michigan standout Franz Wagner said. “I’m sure if he somehow is able to play, Eli wants to be out there and play. So I’m really not sure.”

Michigan won both regular-season matchups double digits. The Wolverines are 8.5-point favorites for the matchup.