Meghan Markle Felt Kate Middleton Was Not a ‘Self-Made Woman’: Report

The former Meghan Markle believed the former Kate Middleton had less right to speak at a major forum because the Duchess of Sussex believed she was a “self-made woman” but the Princess of Wales was not, according to The Telegraph.

The accusations comes as furor continues over Kate and King Charles being accused in a new book of being the two royals who expressed “concern” over how dark Archie’s skin color would be. Those accusations came in a Dutch translation of a book, “End Game,” by Omid Scobie, described by Telegraph as the “Sussexes’ unofficial spokesman.”

The BBC is among the news outlets to name Kate and Charles. Presenter Nick Robinson said on air, according to Deadline: “To be clear I told listeners about an hour ago, the BBC was not naming them, we are now naming the King and the Princess of Wales as being at the center of those allegations.”

Meghan’s team denied to the Telegraph that she was the source of the accusations, which derived from a private letter between Meghan and King Charles.

The December 3, 2023, article in The Telegraph by Camilla Tominey described the tensions that emanated at the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018, an appearance that earned the couples the nickname the “Fab Four.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Meghan Markle Felt That She Had ‘More of a Right to Speak’ Than the Princess of Wales, the Report Says

Tominey wrote that the forum was “a significant pinch point” in the relationship breaking down between Meghan and Kate.

A source told Tominey that Megan “seemed uncomfortable” having to play “second fiddle” to William and Kate due to their statuses as a future King and Queen.

“I think there was always a sense that Meghan felt she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn’t really had her own career,” the source told Tominey.

“She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity. I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there,” the source told The Telegraph.

In his book, “Spare,” Harry revealed that Kate stayed in the garden when William first met Kate. The Telegraph story lays out a series of other accusations about the now Duchess of Sussex. It accuses her of competing with Kate and being upset that Kate got the first pick of designer clothes; with annoying Harry’s friends with “woke” comments; of having “mistakenly believed that Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole, were cashing in on their royal connections to get special treatment.”

The Omid Scobie Book Disparages Kate Middleton, Calling the Princess of Wales ‘Cold’ & a ‘Stepford Wife’

According to The Telegraph, Omid Scobie, the “End Game” author, has described Kate in his book as “cold,” “a part-time royal,” and a “Stepford Wife.”

A friend of William and Kate told the Daily Beast that the pair will “never reconcile” with Harry and Meghan because of the “royal racist” accusations in Scobie’s book.

The source told Daily Beast: “It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don’t want to see Harry and Meghan. Now we know why. They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again.”

A source told Daily Beast of the letter: “It is pretty obvious that detail on the contents of a letter between two people would have to come from one of those people, and it’s hard to see Charles sharing it.”

According to The Guardian, Scobie told ITV’s This Morning that he did not intend to release the names, saying, “I have never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version. I am obviously frustrated.”

