Memphis vs Houston Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The reigning American Athletic Conference tournament champion Houston Cougars look to take home their second-straight title when they face the third-seeded Memphis Tigers in the AAC championship game on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The game (3:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

Memphis vs Houston Preview

The top-seeded Houston Cougars look to repeat as American Athletic Conference tournament champions when they face the third-seeded Memphis Tigers in the AAC title game on Sunday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Houston is ranked 18th nationally and will be playing in their fourth straight AAC championship game, while Memphis has been torrid down the stretch, winning 12 of 13 games en route to their first AAC final appearance since 2016.

The Tigers upset the Cougars twice this season, beating them on the road on Feb. 12, 69-59, and then sweeping the series with a victory at home in the regular-season finale on Mar. 6, 75-61.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Sunday’s championship game:

No. 1 Houston Cougars (28-5, 15-3 AAC)

Houston is primed for another deep run this season after winning the AAC’s regular-season title and matching last season’s 28-win mark. The Cougars have overcome losing four starters from last year’s squad that advanced to the Final Four and then losing this season’s leading scorer Marcus Sasser to a season-ending injury in December.

No. 3 Memphis Tigers (21-9, 13-5 AAC)

Memphis is gelling at the right time and come into postseason play as one of the hottest teams in the country, winners of six in a row and 12 of its last 13 contests.

The Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder is Jalen Duren, who is averaging 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. The freshman center, who is the AAC’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker, was named the AAC Freshman of the Year.