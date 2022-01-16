Michelle Alyssa Go: Simon Martial Accused in Fatal Subway Push

Michelle Alyssa Go was identified as the New York woman who was pushed to her death in a subway. Police are accusing a man with an extensive criminal history named Simon Martial of pushing Go.

Go, 40, lived on New York’s Upper West Side, according to The New York Post. She worked in finance and investment banking, according to her LinkedIn page.

Roxanne John, a subway rider, told The New York Daily News: “It could’ve been me, it could’ve been anyone, I feel frightened. The only time I feel safe on the train is when I see the cops. … I feel scared now.”

Go was Asian, but her January 15, 2022, death is not being treated as a hate crime, according to The New York Times, which reported that “hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers have risen sharply during the pandemic.” Authorities say Martial was only in the subway station for nine minutes before pushing Go.

Rep. Grace Meng, who represents Queens, said in a news conference that “Too often Asian Americans are seen as foreigners and people who are not truly American, and we want to make sure we are standing as a city against discrimination.” She said there were recent attacks on a Sikh-American cab driver and a Korean-American man trying to be a Good Samaritan, and more.

1. Go Was ‘Pushed’ on the Train Tracks Without Any Provocation, Officials Said

New York Police Comissioner Keechant Sewell said in the news conference that, at 9:30 a.m., uniformed officers at the 42nd Street Times Square train station were told by passengers that “a male had just pushed a woman” onto the train tracks.

They discovered Go under the train with severe trauma to her body. She was dead at the scene, Sewell said.

She was standing southbound on a subway platform when she was suddenly pushed onto the train tracks in front of a southbound R train, Sewell said, describing Go as a “40-year-old female.”

“This was a senseless, absolutely senseless act of violence,” Sewell said. She said the attack was “unprovoked” and that Go had no previous interaction with Martial, who fled the scene and turned himself in.

The mayor called Go’s death a “senseless act of violence” and said he had “rolled out a very significant plan” to deal with crime and “the mental health crises that we are facing.”

Officials said it was not the first “subway pushing” in recent times.

2. Martial Shouted at Reporters That He Was God

61-year-old Simon Martial is charged with murder. He is homeless. This is NOT being treated as a hate crime. He went after another target first (not Asian) before allegedly shoving 40-year-old Asian woman into oncoming train at Times Square.

When reporters confronted Martial after his arrest, he confessed to pushing Go into the train, according to The New York Post.

Martial, 61, yelled at reporters to “Go f*** yourself,” outside the Midtown South precinct, the Post reported.

Reporters asked if he had killed Go, and he replied, “Yeah because I’m God. Yes I did. I’m God, I can do it,” adding, “he stole my f****** jacket, that’s why.”

Maria Coste-Webber told The New York Post that she witnessed the attack and Martial had “no expression” but seemed to time it.

“[Go] was about a foot and a half away from the end of the platform waiting for the train, and he was about 3 feet behind her,” Coste-Webber recalled to The Post. “He pushed her at the same time the train was coming, like he timed it. He pushed her right in front of the train, and then she vanished as the train passed. She didn’t see anything coming. She was facing the train.”

3. Politicians & the Public Expressed Outrage Over the Death of Go, Who Has Worked in Investment Banking

Remember her face. Remember her name. This is Michelle Alyssa Go. She is part of the Asian community and most importantly part of our New York family. A criminal who was released last year fatally pushed her onto the subway tracks. This cannot stand in our state.

Go’s LinkedIn page says she worked as “Senior Manager, Strategy & Operations, M&A at Deloitte Consulting.”

Before that, she was an investment banking vice president for Barclays Capital and worked as a Capital Markets Associate for Citi and a senior financial analyst for URS Corporation. She received a degree in economics and public policy from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA in finance from NYU Stern School of Business. She volunteered as vice chair of the Community Health Access Module Program for the Junior League of the City of New York.

Michael Henry, who is running for New York Attorney General, wrote on Twitter,

Michael Henry, who is running for New York Attorney General, wrote on Twitter,

Remember her face. Remember her name. This is Michelle Alyssa Go. She is part of the Asian community and most importantly part of our New York family. A criminal who was released last year fatally pushed her onto the subway tracks. This cannot stand in our state.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “My heart is heavy. I am thinking of the family and friends of Michelle Alyssa Go, whose life was cut short by an act of hate and violence. In reflection, I wrote a poem, We Belong Here: I want to live in a world where the people I love can be safe.”

4. Martial, Who Might Be Homeless, Has an Extensive Criminal History

This criminal, who had been released from state prison in '21, took the life of Michelle Alyssa Go. He claimed he murdered her because he's "God." It is clear NYS needs massive change to keep people like this off the streets.

According to Fox9, Martial is a homeless man with an extensive criminal history.

Police said Martial was known to police and the criminal justice system. He has three past “emotionally disturbed encounters” with police, said Assistant chief Jason Wilcox in the news conference.

He has prior addresses in the Bronx, but “he might be homeless,” said Wilcox. “He does have a criminal background.” He was on parole at one point in time and did have a parole warrant that police are looking into, according to Wilcox.

According to The New York Times, Martial had prior arrests including “two prison sentences, including one for an attempted robbery for which his parole had recently ended.”

5. Martial Is Accused of Approaching Another Woman Before Pushing Go

makeshift memorial for Michelle Go at 42nd St / Times Square Station

Wilcox said in the news conference that Martial was seen on video. The victim was “pushed in front of the train,” he said.

There was another encounter with another female rider who is not Asian, Wilcox said. Martial approached her, got in her space, and she got “very alarmed” and tried to move away from him. She thought that he was about to physically push her on the train. As she was walking away, she witnessed Go being pushed, said Wilcox.

After that point, right before 10 a.m., Martial walked into a transit district station and reported that “he had pushed a woman in front of the train.” He was taken into custody, Wilcox said.

