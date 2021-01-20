See Michelle Obama’s Statement Red Pantsuit at the Biden Inauguration [PHOTOS]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a statement red pantsuit at the inauguration of new President Joe Biden.

Some people thought the color was closer to purple or magenta, but either way the former First Lady stood out amidst the teals and subtler hues worn by other women to the inauguration. A gold belt rounded out the look. You can see photos of Obama’s outfit throughout this article.

Michelle Obama looking very Superhero-ish. 💪 https://t.co/IiHnpfhnMk — Rob Fairbanks (@RobFairbanks) January 20, 2021

Who’s the designer?

According to Vanessa Friedman, of the New York Times, the outfit was designed by Sergio Hudson. According to Marie Claire, Hudson is a “Black designer from South Carolina who also dressed the Vice President-elect on Wednesday.” Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris both wore purple outfits.

Doubling down on American design: Hillary Clinton also in Ralph Lauren (like President Joe Biden), and Michelle Obama in Sergio Hudson (later from Kamala Harris). Great minds…. pic.twitter.com/qTeLIAD9sI — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

People Gushed Over Obama’s Look on Twitter

People generally had positive words about Obama’s look on social media. Here are some examples:

“Rude of Michelle Obama to just steal everyone’s thunder like this.”

“Michelle Obama never misses…”

“Michelle Obama is such a beautiful woman inside and out.”

“You know how men have been complimenting our beauty with such conviction when we’re out here with our masks on? Well seeing Michelle Obama today makes me feel like I think I get where they’re coming from. Like, I’m seeing it, you know?”

“Michelle Obama and her kids are the only people to come out of the White House looking BETTER.”

“Excuse me while I go dye my hair, the color of Michelle Obama’s outfit.”

“Idk if Queen of Belts is a thing, but Michelle Obama is it.”

“michelle obama and kamala harris are the definition what everyone wants to look like in their 50s.”

“As always, I not only want to dress like Michelle Obama, I’d also like to be her when I grow up.”

Who is Designer Sergio Hudson?

According to his website bio, Sergio Hudson i”s a Luxury Women’s ready-to-wear label designed and produced entirely in Los Angeles. Composed of jaw dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples, the collections show a masterful use of color and silhouette, making the Hudson woman stand out from the rest. Every garment is carefully designed and crafted to exude power and sexiness, while maintaining elegance and class. When a woman purchases a Sergio Hudson piece she can be assured she is acquiring a show-stopping look made from the best quality materials that will stand the test of time.”

His website, where you can see his collections, also gives this bio:

Born in the mid 80’s, Sergio Hudson always had a broad perspective of Rock & Roll fashion, admiring icons such as Gianni Versace and Grace Jones. At a young age it was evident that he was destined for a career in Fashion. After attending Design School, Hudson’s career shifted into overdrive when he was chosen as a contestant on Bravo TV’s “Styled to Rock”. The fashion based docu-series allowed him the opportunity to work with celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Kelly Osbourne and Pharrell Williams. Hudson advanced throughout the competition eventually becoming the winner, when his designs were chosen by singer and fashion icon Rihanna. In 2014 Hudson launched his namesake ready-to-wear collection, establishing an aesthetic defined by immaculate tailoring and infusions of androgyny paired with overtly sexy silhouettes. His vision is to bring back the joy of dressing which he is doing- one collection at a time.

READ NEXT: Biden’s Heartbreaking Words About Son Beau.