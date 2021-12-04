Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan Wolverines (11-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will clash in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 4.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Iowa online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV will have this game available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with a compatible 4K streaming device and/or TV) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Michigan vs Iowa live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten Championship Preview

Iowa is coming off a 28-21 win over Nebraska last weekend. Quarterback Spencer Petras, who had missed several games with an injury, entered the game after halftime and completed 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards, well also engineering the game-winning drive in the final minutes. There what’s the question as to whether or not he would be under center in the Big Ten Championship, but that confusion has been cleared up this week.

“Spencer will start the game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It was a gut feeling (Friday). We kind of just went with it, and we’ll continue to do that moving forward. But we’ll start the game with Spencer. I thought he did a good job. He’s done a lot of good things over two years here right now. We haven’t forgotten about that at all.”

The Hawkeyes haven’t lost since they fell on October 30 to Wisconsin, and they’ll be going up against a hungry Michigan squad.

“We’ll keep every option open, all possessions,” Ferentz added. “One thing we wanted to make sure Alex understood when (he was starting) and Spencer was healthy was we didn’t want Alex looking over his shoulder. Same thing for Spencer. Whomever is in, they’ve got to play. And we’ll handle it as we go. We don’t want a guy looking over his shoulder and start that situation. That’s not good for anybody.”

Michigan is coming off the most significant win of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s career after it took down perennial powerhouse Ohio State for the first time in Harbaugh’s tenure last week, winning 42-27. The Wolverines won the battle at the line of scrimmage, rushing for 297 yards while holding Ohio State to just 64 yards on the ground.

The Wolverines played smothering ‘D’ all game, with the nation’s top pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, netting three sacks in the victory. Hutchinson and David Ojabo (11.0 sacks on the season) make up the most formidable pass rushing duo in the conference, and they’ll be tasked with stopping an Iowa offense that is averaging 31.8 points and 171 rushing yards per game.

“This is a sound, tough, fundamentally good football team in every single regard,” Harbaugh said, via The Detroit News. “And that definitely is daunting in itself. And also you add in that you’re watching 12 weeks of this consistency. And understanding that, now you go back previous seasons, and there’s a lot of creativity in there and all things at their disposal. That’s a daunting task in itself, to understand you’re going up against a team that knows what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, the execution is tremendous down after down. You’re so focused on stopping that that everything else is still a possibility. I’d say it’s a daunting challenge.”

Michigan leads the all-time series, 42-15-4. The last time these two teams squared off, it was a very low scoring affair dominated by defense, with Michigan winning 10-3 back in 2019. Defense could very well be the story here, as well.