Michigan vs OSU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

College football’s most storied rivalry returns when the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) and the No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines (10-1) clash in a huge Big Ten showdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Michigan online:

Ohio State vs Michigan 2021 Preview

The Wolverines are coming off a 59-18 win over Maryland last weekend. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara went 21-28 for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the lopsided victory. The bulk of those yards went to wide receiver Donovan Edwards, who has a massive day, catching 10 passes for 170 yards and a TD. Now, their biggest rival awaits.

“They’ve just worked like crazy, daily, weekly, monthly. Just rung everything out,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said about his players this week. “This is everything they’ve been working for, playing for, to put themselves to be in this position.”

“Both teams have a lot on the line,” Harbaugh added. “It’s a true playoff in that sense, in the college football playoff world. I mean, this is the start of the playoffs. The team that wins will advance. The team that doesn’t, won’t. It is that and it’s also the big game, The Game, the rivalry.”

On the other side, the Buckeyes haven’t lost since September 11, when they fell to a tough Oregon team. Most recently, Ohio State took down a very good No. 12 ranked Michigan State squad, 56-7, last weekend. OSU quarterback CJ Stroud completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns, while a trio of his receivers, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson, all had 100+ yard games. OSU was impressive defensively in the win, as well, holding the Spartans to just 66 yards on the ground and 3.8 yards per play. Now, they head to Ann Arbor — and Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day says his team prepares for Michigan daily.

“We work it year-round, every day we work it,” Day said. “We just constantly talk about it. The guys understand it, they understand what a huge week this is. We always have one eye on them. It’s just how we do our business in recruiting or during the season. You can’t go crazy on it while you’re going through your season.”

The Buckeyes have won eight games in a row against the Wolverines, which is the second-longest winning streak in the series.

“They will be a great challenge for our tackles,” Day added, referring to Michigan’s pass rushers. “Very talented, very powerful off the edge. You can do different things. But you don’t want to do anything crazy. You still have to do what you do. They mix up their rushes. Again, big challenge. You have to know where they are and you have to respect them.”

Michigan still leads the all-time series, 58-51-8.