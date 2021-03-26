How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota-Duluth Hockey Online

The second-seeded Michigan Wolverines face-off with the third-seeded and two-time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Midwest Regional Semifinals on Friday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs. Minnesota-Duluth online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Regional Championship games (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

Michigan vs. Minnesota-Duluth Preview

The No. 2-seeded Michigan Wolverines (15-10-1) take on the No. 3-seeded Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (14-10-2) in the Midwest Regional Semifinals in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday.

Minnesota-Duluth is the two-time reigning national champions (2018, 2019), while Michigan will take the ice for their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2018.

The Wolverines, who finished the season ranked No. 8 nationally, finished third in the Big Ten conference and fell to Minnesota (the eventual tournament champion) in overtime in the conference tournament semifinals.

Michigan is led by freshman forward Thomas Bordeleau, who tallied 30 points (22 assists and eight goals) during a banner first-year in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines also bring to the ice the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year – Cam York, and College Hockey News Rookie of the Year – Owen Power.

Michigan features a consistent, all-around attack, ranking eighth in the nation with 3.5 goals per game and fourth nationally with a goals-allowed per game average of just 1.96.

The last line of defense for the Wolverines is goaltender Strauss Mann, who went 11-9-1 with five shutouts. The 2020 Big Ten Goaltender of the Year had a .930 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average on the season.

Michigan is 53-30 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and has won a Division-I record nine national championships.

Minnesota-Duluth enters the NCAA Tournament ranked ninth in the nation with a record of 14-10-2. Their six consecutive tournament appearances is the best active streak in Division I men’s ice hockey.

The Bulldogs advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals but fell to St. Cloud State University, 3-2, their last time out on Mar. 15th.

Minnesota-Duluth is led by senior Nick Swaney, who scored 13 goals and tallied 27 points this season. Junior forward Cole Koepke shares the team-lead in goals with Swaney and has 21 points.

Sophomore goalie Ryan Fanti started 19 games this season for Minnesota-Duluth, going 10-7-2. Fanti made the All-NCHC first-team with a .905 save percentage and a 2.40 goals-against average.

The Bulldogs sport a stingy defense, allowing only 2.35 goals per game, which ranks them 13th in the country.

Minnesota-Duluth is 10-0 in first-round games since the NCAA went to a regional format in 1987-88. The last time the Bulldogs and Wolverines faced off was in the 2011 National Championship Game when Minnesota-Duluth won the title in overtime.

The winner of Michigan vs. Minnesota-Duluth will meet the winner of the overall No. 1 seed North Dakota vs. No. 4 American International in the Midwest Regional Final on Saturday.

For the full NCAA Tournament bracket, click here.