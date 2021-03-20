How to Watch Michigan vs Texas Southern Basketball Online

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (20-4) will take on the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers (17-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Texas Southern online:

Michigan vs Texas Southern Preview

The Wolverines are coming off a 68-67 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament. Michigan suffered an additional significant blow when it was announced senior Isaiah Livers is going to be out indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot.

Despite the setback, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard thinks his team’s up and down season has given the group all the preparation it needs. “It’s been a great experience for not only players but the coaches as well,” Howard said about coaching the team he used to play for. “All we’ve dealt with has truly prepared us for this time. Some of the close games that we’ve had this year, the overtime victory that we’ve had, a loss during a close game. We’ve also experienced some games that we’ve really dominated on both ends of the floor. It’s prepared us for this moment.”

Howard and company will be taking on a scrappy Tigers team that is coming off a 60-52 win over Mount St Mary’s this week. Guard Michael Weathers leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.6 points a game, and he chipped in eight points and six boards in the victory. Forward John Walker III led all Texans Southern players in scoring, netting 19 points in the win that pushed the team into the tournament.

Texas Southern enters this game scoring 74.2 points per contest, and they’re allowing 69.0 points to opposing teams. TSU is also averaging 15.6 turnovers per game, which could be its undoing here. Still, the team is relishing in its role as tourney underdog.

“Everybody looks forward to a Cinderella story,” coach Johnny Jones said, via CBS Sports. “Our guys come to our school to play against the best competition in the country year in and year out. This is another opportunity.”

“We certainly know that Michigan is going to be a bigger, stronger team and probably can handle some of the things that we do, but we’re still going to have to make sure that we defensively get ourselves in some type of a rhythm and see what it is that we can hopefully throw them,” Jones added, per 247 Sports. “They’re an excellent basketball team, and you’re absolutely right, they’re a pace team and they’re going to try and control the pace, as well, and it may be a little bit tougher for us to get the game at the pace that we want it. That’s something that we’ll work on tonight in terms of our scouting report and preparation and getting ready for a great game on Saturday.”