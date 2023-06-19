Milwaukee Juneteenth: Shooting Video Shows Suspect After Celebration

A video captured the moment a man pulled out a handgun after the Milwaukee Juneteenth Day celebrations and started shooting on June 19, 2023.

You can watch the video below, but be forewarned that it is disturbing. You can see a gun in the man’s hand as the gunfire rings out, and people start running for cover.

At 4:21 p.m., on June 19, 2023, Milwaukee police officers responded to a shooting incident along North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a news conference. The festival ended at 4 p.m., according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The newspaper interviewed a witness who said the man who pulled out the gun started shooting after a fight between two females.

Norman said that six people were shot between the ages of 14 and 19, but none suffered life-threatening wounds.

Norman said a 17-year-old male shooting victim was also a shooter. However, police are seeking additional unknown suspects at this time. Norman did not name that suspect.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Second Video Captured the Milwaukee Juneteenth Day Shooting Aftermath

The shooting at MLK and Chambers that injured six as Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration was ending Monday was caught on camera. https://t.co/KBHgs8lHm1 pic.twitter.com/0IooZQ9mGN — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 20, 2023

A second video shows the aftermath of the shooting. Be forewarned that it is also disturbing.

“Milwaukee, what is going on with our children? Parents, guardians, elders, we need to engage,” Norman said in the news conference.

“No handgun, no weapon of destruction, should be in the hands of our young ones,” he said. He said he had been involved in the Juneteenth Day celebrations for eight years as a commander and Juneteenth organizer.

“This has never happened before,” he said, adding that he had been in the city his entire life.

Norman said gun violence is not only a Milwaukee police problem. “It is an us thing,” Norman said.

The chief said the mass shooting stemmed from a “fight between multiple young females.”

The victims have not been named.

He said the victims included four females and two males. “There are no fatalities at this time,” Norman said.

“It is unacceptable on all type of levels,” said Norman.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson Called the Mass Shooting ‘Unacceptable’

:: BREAKING: This is a still from video of a fight near Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration. It shows a man pull a gun from his waistband moments before shots were fired and the crowd scattered. MPD reports multiple people hit by gunfire. Latest coming up on @tmj4 News at 6. pic.twitter.com/9ZzSpqYPJj — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) June 19, 2023

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said “today was a glorious day” because the city celebrated Juneteenth Day. Johnson said the mass shooting happened after Juneteenth concluded, but he said the mass shooting was “unacceptable.” He said that “so many young people were hurt. Today there were families out here, there were kids out here, there were babies out here.”

Johnson said “Juneteenth was a safe event,” adding that the number of vendors was growing. “One person pulled out a gun and caused problems today after the festivities were over.”

He said thousands of people had come together to enjoy Juneteenth Day.

Johnson said the city is willing to help people get the help they need. But if they are going to fire a weapon, then he asked people not to come because he said no one has a “right” to steal joy from the community and put people in harm’s way.

“It is stupidity. Arguments should not lead to guns being fired off, period,” said Johnson in the news conference.

“These kids are having these weapons inside their home,” Norman said. “This is a story that plays out too often, and it’s getting really old.”

