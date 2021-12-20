‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Written, directed by and starring Nick Cannon, “Miracles Across 125th Street” makes its premiere on Monday, December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Miracles Across 125th Street" streaming online:

As part of the “Naughty or Nice” holiday slate of programming, VH1 produced five original Christmas movies in 2021, capped off by “Miracles Across 125th Street” from executive producer, writer and star Nick Cannon.

The VH1 description reads, “After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper returns to his family’s church to confront his past on Christmas Eve.”

The film also stars Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Church aka “Bruce Bruce,” Luenell Campbell aka “Luenell,” Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, Cameron J. Wright, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, Marsha Warfield, Ashley Adair, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Santwon McCray, Airean Josiah aka AJ Boogie, Jarun Jones aka YM, Connor Finnerty, Golden Cannon, AJ Bernard, Destiny Renee Boyd, Cosme Flores, Rahja Fuller, Todrick Hall, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley and Teyana Taylor.

“I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of gospel, hip-hop and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast,” said Cannon in a statement.

On Instagram, many of the stars posted tributes to Cannon and thanked him for letting them be involved.

Jay Washington wrote, “IT’s TIME FOR ACTION! One of the movies I had the honor to be a part of has released its production posters. I’m so excited to see a piece of my dreams come true and to be seen by loved ones on National television.

On December 20th #miraclesacross125thstreet will premiere on #vh1 at 9pm Starring and Directed by @nickcannon and feating an all-star cast of big stars.”

Cameron Wright wrote, “Hope y’all are ready for an INCREDIBLE holiday! tune in to @vh1 on December 20th at 9pm to see #miraclesacross125thstreet thank you to @nickcannon and the rest of the @ncredible team. I am so grateful for this opportunity and to be able to get to work alongside my NCK brothers @ncrediblecrazykids.”

Nick Cannon was recently in the news because he lost his 5-month-old son Zen to a brain tumor. He said on his talk show, “I had a tough, very tough weekend … Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer. It’s tough.”

VH1 kicked off its holiday slate with “Adventures in Christmasing,” “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas,” and “Hip Hop Family Christmas,” and “Let’s Get Merried,” concluding with “Miracles Across 125th Street,” which premieres Monday, December 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.