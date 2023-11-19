Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett Goes Viral at Miss Universe Pageant

Miss Nepal Jade Dipika Garrett is trending due to social media videos showing the plus-sized Miss Universe contestant in the swimsuit contest.

According to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Miss Nepal competed in the 72nd annual Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador.

The 22-year-old is the pageant’s first plus-sized contestant, according to the magazine. Although her name is Jane Dipika Garrett, some people have been confused by the name of her Instagram page into thinking her name is Jade Dipika Garrett.

“I think success varies depending on each person. For me, to be on this stage and to speak my truth is something that matters a lot. A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem. Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me,” Garrett told Hola.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Videos of Miss Nepal in the Swimsuit Competition Have Gone Viral

Videos of Miss Nepal in the swimsuit competition have gone viral on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

There have been 19.5 million views of TikTok videos under Jane Dipika Garrett’s name.

2. Miss Nepal Jade Dipika Garrett Is a Nurse & Entrepreneur

“Proud of this pretty soul. ❤️ congratulations Jane Dipika Garrett. such a bold and beautiful girl…Miss universe,” wrote one TikTok user.

According to her Instagram page, Miss Nepal is a “Fashion Model,” and “Miss Universe Nepal 2023.” She made it into the top 20.

Her page also says she is a nurse and an entrepreneur.

Her Instagram page says she advocates for hormonal health, mental health, and “embracing body positivity.” According to Sakara Exam, Garrett was “born in the United States and having previously lived in Washington, D.C.” and once “devoted her time as a tutor for Young Life in Nepal from April 2018 to May 2018.”

3. Jane Dipika Garrett Describes Herself as a ‘Determined, Resilient & Genuine Woman’

According to her biography on the Miss University voting page, Miss Nepal describes herself as determined and resilient.

“I am a determined, resilient, and genuine woman who embraces her true essence and nature without fear. My life experiences have molded me into the strong, bold, and courageous woman I am today,” she is quoted as saying.

The page also quotes her as saying:

• I’m most proud of self-growth in my life. • If I could have any superpower, it would be telekinesis. • I’m inspired by overcoming life’s challenges. • If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be “Visionary”. • I’m happiest when I am surrounded by people I love. • I can’t live without my favorite books.

4. Miss Nepal Is Not the Only First in The 2023 Miss Universe Competition

According to Live Mint, Dipika is not the only first in the Miss Universe pageant this year. Miss Portugal Marina Machete and Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kolle are transgender, the site reported, Miss Guatemala Michelle Cohn and Miss Camila Avella “will mark the first time that married women and mothers will be allowed to compete.”

Wrote Miss Nepal on Instagram, “Life is a mental game. It’s all in your mindset and how you handle it. So important to be mentally strong especially at a time like this!”

She also wrote, “Haters are going to hate, but that just means you’re a celebrity now 😝🥰🤪 Don’t let anyone drag you down, they can’t reach the heights you will go.”

5. Jane Dipika Garrett Wrote on Instagram That ‘True Beauty Comes from Within’ & She Loves Her Curves

On Instagram, Garrett wrote, “Let’s get this crown and show the world true beauty that comes from within!”

She wrote on Instagram with a picture of her in the swimsuit competition, “I love my curves! My body is my temple and I will take care of it as holy ground.”

