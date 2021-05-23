Monaco Grand Prix 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Monaco Grand Prix, the fifth round of the Formula One season, will take place on Sunday at the Circuit de Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 Preview

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the third qualifying session early on Saturday with a crash at Swimming Pool, but not before the Monégasque authored Q3’s fastest lap. The damage his car sustained could cost him the race’s top spot, however.

“The mechanics and engineers are checking Charles’ gearbox and chassis,” team principal Mattia Binotto said shortly after qualifying, according to Racer. “I think in a couple of hours we will have clarity on that but at the moment we don’t think that there is any feedback.”

He added: “I’ve not seen the chassis myself, but my feeling is it will just be the gearbox.”

Hours later, the team tweeted: “An initial inspection of the gearbox in [Leclerc’s] car has not revealed any serious damage. Further checks will be carried out tomorrow, to decide if the same gearbox can be used in the race.”

If Ferrari replace the gearbox, it’ll drop Leclerc down to sixth in the starting order.

“I have mixed feelings because with the crash I don’t know where I’m starting tomorrow yet,” Leclerc said after the wreck, per Racer. “It depends on the damage — I hope the car is not damaged enough that we won’t be starting from the back. If it is not the case I’m incredibly happy with what happened before the crash.”

Max Verstappen placed second with a lap 0.23 seconds off Leclerc’s best. Though the Red Bull driver was on pace to overtake Leclerc on his final lap at the time of the crash, Verstappen admitted his opponent didn’t intentionally end the session to secure the top spot.

“If Charles had just parked it with broken front wing it’s a different story,” Verstappen said, according to The Guardian. “Charles had a misjudgment, it’s just unfortunate. We are all trying so hard and it’s not so easy round here, especially on the limit, it’s easy to make a mistake.”

Lewis Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by 14 points for the drivers’ championship, qualified in seventh place. He took pole position ahead of all but one of the season’s four races thus far.

“There will be some tough discussions with my engineers tonight or maybe after the weekend,” Hamilton said, per The Guardian. “There are things that should have been done and haven’t been done. It is frustrating, it is what it is. I can’t really say too much because we deal with this as a team and I don’t want to be critical of the team but behind closed doors I will be. We have to work harder.”

