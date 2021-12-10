Montana vs JMU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 3 seed James Madison Dukes (11-1) will host the No. 6 seed Montana Grizzlies (10-2) on Friday, December 10 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Montana vs James Madison online:

Montana vs James Madison Preview

The winners of six straight, the Grizzlies are coming off a 57-41 win over Eastern Washington on December 3. Montana quarterback Camron Humphrey completed 11 of 23 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and he had help from a solid ground attack. The Grizzlies had 208 yards rushing, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while netting three scores in the win. The defense also did its part, forcing two key turnovers while holding Eastern Washington to 78 yards rushing.

Now, they’ll face a team with an even longer winning streak in James Madison, who has won seven straight.

The Dukes are fresh from a 59-20 home win over SLU in their playoff opener last weekend. JMU QB Cole Johnson was lights out in the victory, completing 12 of 22 passes for 321 yards and five TDs while leading the Dukes to 484 total yards of offense.

JMU’s defense was on point, as well. Diamonte Tucker Dorsey forced three turnovers, including a strip sack and two interceptions, one of which was a pick six.

“The turnover margin where they’re leading the nation jumps out,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said about James Madison’s uncanny ability to take the ball away. “It way jumps out. I think we’re the top two teams in terms of takeaways, but their takeaway margin is superior to ours. And they lead in the nation in that category. So they’re good at a lot of positions. Their wide receivers pop off the screen when it comes to film. Obviously if that’s happening, the quarterback is getting them the ball. I like their defense; I really do, I think they’re have good personnel on defense.”

“Every game, no matter the opponent, they have the same mindset of just playing the game that they know,” Hauck added.

These teams are fairly evenly matched, however. Montana is holding opponents to 15.3 points per game, while James Madison is just behind, surrendering 15.8 points per game.

“Their defense is extremely well coached,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said about the Grizz. “Their whole team is. It’s definitely a different package than we’ve seen, than you see every day. You won’t see the same coverage twice in a row. There’s a lot of movement up front, blitzing, twists. So, this is a really good football team.”

“They play hard,” Cignetti added. “Their guys really fly around. They play with great tenacity and energy. They’re always in the right place. They have a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of football, and that always helps too. So, you combine that, the players, with scheme and excellent coaching, and that’s a good formula.”

These two teams have played each other twice, with each team winning one game. They last met in 2008, when the Grizz handed JMU a 35-27 loss.