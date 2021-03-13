How to Watch Morehead State vs Presbyterian Football 2021

The Presbyterian Blue Hose football team will host the Morehead State Eagles at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Morehead State vs Presbyterian Preview

Presbyterian dropped a wild one in their season debut, succumbing to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 31-24 in overtime a week ago.

Blue Hose quarterback Tyler Huff completed 29 of 46 passes for 307 yards, a pair of touchdowns and as many interceptions, adding 19 yards and a score with his legs.

He benefitted from a fortunate bounce with just over a minute to play, when his fourth-and-9 attempt was deflected by a defender, only for the ball to bounce into waiting arms of running back Delvecchio Powell, who streaked into the end zone to put Presbyterian up 24-21.

But the Bulldogs evened things up with a field goal as regulation expired, and, after both sides came up empty in the first overtime period, found the end zone and picked Huff off to seal it.

“Hats off to Presbyterian College. Coach [Tommy] Spangler does a really good job and they really fought hard today,” Bulldogs head coach Tre Lamb said, according to the Gardner-Webb athletics website. “A win is a win. We battled and came back to win. A sign of a good team is winning a game when you may not play well. You look at the stats, moving the ball was not the problem. We turned it over in critical situations, got a field goal blocked.”

In 2019, the Blue Hose went 2-10 overall and 1-5 in Big South action. Morehead State went 5-7 that year, including 3-5 in their conference, the Patriot Football League.

The Eagles opened their 2021 spring campaign with a more lopsided defeat, falling 52-0 at the hands of the James Madison Dukes on Feb. 20. Morehead State garnered just 98 yards of total offense and surrendered 556.

DeAndre Clayton completed 7 of 9 passes for 71 yards and a pick. He managed just 1 yard on the ground in 10 tries. Fellow Eagles quarterback Mark Pappas went 5-of-14 for 28 yards and an interception.

Clayton, a redshirt senior, joined Morehead State ahead of the 2019 season after stints with a pair of Division II squads: the Clarion Golden Eagles and the Malone Pioneers. He saw action in 9 games in 2019 while splitting time with Pappas, completing 27 of 45 passes for 277 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 picks while rushing for 164 yards and 4 scores.

“It was a different path, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it because it has helped shape me into who I am today,” Clayton said in February, according to the Morehead State athletics website. “I am the oldest of six children, I have three sisters and two brothers, so being a leader is something that I have had to do from a young age.”