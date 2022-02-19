How to Watch Morgan State vs Howard HBCU Classic Online Free

Morgan State (8-12) and Howard (13-10) will meet in the 2022 HBCU Classic on Saturday as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

HBCU Classic 2022 Preview

The NBA will host a college basketball game during its all-star weekend not to celebrate heritage.

Morgan State and Howard will meet in the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic. It will give recognition for the 107 HBCUs in the U.S.

“They’re like the big brother, and we’re the little brother,” Morgan State head coach Kevin Broadus said via Thom Withers of The Associated Press. “They’re bringing us in and showing the kids you can make it from anywhere in the world.”

“There are a lot of guys who have played at HBCUs before this that have made it to the NBA and the league is helping open that eye back up and giving guys hope that they have a chance to play at that level,” Broadus added. “They’re saying, ‘We’ll bring you on our stage and show you what it’s all about,’ and hopefully some of these guys will get looks.”

Former Morgan State basketball player Troy Baxter Jr. did just that last year in entering the draft. Baxter didn’t get drafted, but he has been playing in the NBA G League, a development league for NBA prospects.

This season’s Morgan State squad features an impressive 6-foot-4 senior guard in Malik Miller, who averages 12 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Senior guard Keith McGee also has a solid season going with 10.4 points and 1.1 steals per night. Junior guard De’Torrin Ware has also impressed with 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Miller wants to make the most of the opportunity.

“To me I just feel like being on this big stage, being able to be seen by the world, nationally, is just something groundbreaking for HBCUs and it’s something that could lead up to bigger things,” Miller said per WMAR’s Shawn Stepner.

Howard 6-foot-5 senior guard Kyle Foster likewise can get some looks on Saturday. Foster leads the Bison in scoring with 16.2 points per game, and he averages 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a steal per contest.

Foster’s athleticism caught Bleacher Report’s attention in December 2021 with this highlight jam.

Howard U's Kyle Foster GOT UP on this lob 😯 (@GEICO) pic.twitter.com/uxfJVPemZF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2021

Howard also has a talented sophomore forward in Steve Settle. He averages 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. Freshman guard Elijah Hawkins has a promising season going for the Bison with 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 steals.

Both Morgan State and Howard have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament in March as one of the contenders in the MEAC at 6-2 in conference play. Norfolk State (12-7, 8-0), which made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, leads in the MEAC standings.

For now, Morgan State and Howard can enjoy the spotlight of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney envisions bigger things ahead for HBCU basketball, following the coat tails of Deion Sanders’ success at Jackson State in football according to USA Today’s Stephen Borelli.

“Some people ask, ‘Why not us?’ I like to demonstrate, ‘Why us.’ We tell our story,” Howard athletic director Kery Davis said per Borelli. “Deion has a great story to tell from his standpoint: Do you want to come and have the HBCU culture but also learn the game under one of the greatest players who ever played? That’s his story, and it’s a good one. And we’re doing the same thing. We’re telling our story of why choose Howard. Kenny’s a big part of that story for our basketball program.”