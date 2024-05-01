Videos Show Scene After Mount Horeb Active Shooter Was ‘Neutralized’ Near Middle School

The Mount Horeb Area School District in Wisconsin confirmed that there was an “active shooter near our middle school” on May 1, 2024, but the gunman did not enter the school.

Mount Horeb Area School District wrote in a statement posted to Facebook, “Community members, there has been an active shooter near our middle school this morning. The individual did not breach entryway. Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff. I will keep you posted.” Photos and videos from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response.

A look at the scene outside Mount Horeb Middle School following an active shooter situation. Find out more here: https://t.co/BZXzVc0KYT pic.twitter.com/veUFTOKTNx — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) May 1, 2024

The district wrote that the “alleged assailant” was injured, but no one else was harmed. Further details on the suspect were not released, including age, motive, or condition. Congressman Mark Pocan wrote on X, “My office is aware of reports that an active shooter situation near Mt. Horeb Middle School has been neutralized. I’m grateful for the quick response from first responders. My office has been in touch with local law enforcement, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Cori Hess, a journalist for Wisconsin Public Radio, wrote on X that the scanner audio indicates that “one suspect” was down, and a rifle was recovered. Mount Horeb is located about 25 miles from Madison, Wisconsin, the state Capitol.

The School District’s post continued: “Please do not come to the middle school. We are in the process of activating our reunification plan and further details will be provided.”

Governor Tony Evers wrote on X, “I have been briefed on the incident at the Mount Horeb Area School District and am closely monitoring the situation. I am praying for the health and safety of our kids, educators, and staff and grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

https://x.com/GovEvers/status/1785726508524327301

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mount Horeb School District Says That an Initial Search of the Middle School Did Not Yield ‘Additional Suspects’

BREAKING | Active shooter reported at Mount Horeb Middle School in Wisconsin Reports of injuries#breaking #shooting pic.twitter.com/Gppl3HjrGv — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) May 1, 2024

According to the School District, “An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects. As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant.”

The District added:

Intermediate center students evacuated. There was no threat at that location. Buses are aware and preparing to escort them to our reunification site. we will be updating you with details shortly. We are in the process right now of a systematic release of middle school students to use restrooms interior to the middle school. They are not being released at this time. You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we’re so grateful for our first responders. We will keep you updated.

The district also placed the school in “hard lockdown” and said law enforcement was clearing the building and checking on students.

The Mount Horeb Area School District Has Started Reunifying Children With Their Parents After the Active Shooter Scare

An hour after the first message, around 2 p.m. on May 1, the School District added an update, writing, “All intermediate Center parents are asked to report to either Life Church or Good News Lutheran Church This includes those families who assembled at the bus garage. Thank you for your flexibility. This remains a fluid process.”

They also wrote:

Community members, the local police in charge have given permission to reunify our intermediate center students with their families. Intermediate center students who were taken to their alternative safe site, the Mount Horeb Public Library, will be transported to our reunification center at the bus garage. The address of the bus garage is 421 W. Garfield St. At this time, our middle school students and staff remain safe. More information about their unification will occur later. Dismissal for all buildings will remain on hold until such time as the police department gives us approval

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Jeanne Keller told the Associated Press that she heard “about five gunshots.”

“It was maybe like pow-pow-pow-pow,” Keller told The Associated Press. “I thought it was fireworks. I went outside and saw all the children running … I probably saw 200 children.”

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Dad, Brent Clark