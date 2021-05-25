How to Watch Mr Inbetween Season 3 Online Without Cable

Foul-mouthed comedy “Mr. Inbetween” returns for its third season on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Mr Inbetween” Season 3 online for free:

‘Mr Inbetween’ Season 3 Preview

Mr Inbetween | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FXHe's still trying to find that work/life balance. Watch the Mr Inbetween Season 3 trailer now. Premieres May 25 on FX & next day on FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Mr Inbetween clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Ray Shoesmith ‘takes care of people’ — collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns, and often taking care… 2021-04-29T17:29:48Z

“Mr. Inbetween” is a black comedy from Down Under that stars Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, a man who “takes care” of people and their problems — “collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns, and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis,” according to the FX press release.

When we last saw Shoesmith in the season two finale in late 2019, he ended his brother Bruce’s life (Bruce was suffering from ALS) and burned down their childhood home. Shoesmith also refused to forgive their father for all he put them through over the years.

According to the press release, here’s what viewers can look forward to in the show’s third and final season:

In season three of “Mr. Inbetween,” Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Kenny Graham). As Brittany (Chika Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Justin Rosniak) and Dave (Matt Nable), however since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Damon Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Jeremy Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Emily Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics. Fellow underworld figures dub Ray “The Magician” for his uncanny ability to make things disappear. As his family crumbles, emotions rage and violence escalates, the blood on his hands may finally cause the magic wand to slip.

The season three premiere is titled “Coulda Shoulda” and its description reads, “Mistakes can lead to death.” The second episode, which airs directly after the season three premiere, is called “Champ” and its description simply says, “Questioning violence.”

And on June 1 comes episode three, titled “All I Ever Wanted.” Its description teases, “Learning that someone can’t be made to stay but they can be made to leave.”

“Mr. Inbetween” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

