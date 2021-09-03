How to Watch MSU vs Northwestern Football Online Without Cable

The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) head to Ryan Field in Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) in a Big Ten showdown.

Michigan State vs Northwestern Preview

The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 2-5 season that saw them put up just 18.0 points on offense. Michigan State’s running game left much to be desired, as the team averaged 91.4 yards per game on the ground along with an unimpressive 2.7 yards per carry.

Head coach Mel Tucker starts his second season as the Spartans head coach, but after a wildly unconventional first year in 2020, Tucker will get his first-ever offseason with his team, which should help with preparations on both sides of the ball.

“We’re obviously very excited to get to get the season started,” Tucker said, per SB Nation. “We have a very tough opponent, Northwestern, on Friday night. They are always ready to play. They are the defending Big Ten West champs. It’s going to be a great environment. It’s prime time on Friday night, and we’ll have a lot of Spartans there as well. So really looking forward to that. We’ve prepared for the last eight months for these opportunities. We have a few more days to go and the hay is never in the barn, but I’m feeling good about our preparation to this point.”

On the other side, Northwestern is coming off a solid 7-2 campaign that saw its No. 5th ranked defense surrender just 15.9 points a game. On offense, Pat Fitzgerald’s squad scored 24.7 points per contest, and they’ll be getting a new leader.

After sitting behind Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey in 2020, quarterback Hunter Johnson will take the reins on offense. Johnson last played in 2019, when he appeared in six games. He completed 50 of 108 passes that season (46.3% completion percentage) for 432 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Those numbers aren’t encouraging, but he has grown a great deal since then, and Johnson has also been developing a solid rapport with sophomore wide receiver Bryce Kurtz.

“It’s been fun,” Johnson said of playing with Kurtz, per Sports Illustrated. “It’s not very often that you get to play with (someone on) a high school team and college ball, so yeah having that chemistry has been great.”

Johnson also has another solid wideout to work with in Stephon Robinson, so it will be interesting to see how well they do against a Spartans defense that allowed 35.1 points a game to opposing teams last year.

“He is a technician with his routes,” Johnson told SI about Robinson. “I think he does a great job setting guys up and getting open. He’s a good athlete, he goes out every day, works hard and has a good mindset. I’m really excited about him.”