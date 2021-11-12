Michigan State vs WMU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Michigan State (0-1) looks to rebound against Western Michigan (1-0) on Friday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Western Michigan vs Michigan State online:

Western Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

Michigan State returns home from New York in search of its first win of the season against Western Michigan.

The Spartans fell to No. 3 Kansas 87-47 at Madison Square Garden. Only two MSU starters, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown, reached double figures with 10 points apiece in the defeat.

“I’m not totally disappointed. I think there’s some positive things that we can build on,” Spartans head coach Tom Izzo said per Sports Illustrated’s Spartan Nation. “I was just a little surprised on the free-throw shooting. That was a big part of this game. If we make those free throws in the first half, it’s probably an even game at halftime. And that changes the whole game, you know. And then we’re playing catch up the whole second half.”

MSU shot 56.3% at the free-throw line against the Jayhawks, which will need to improve against WMU on Friday. Likewise, the Spartans need more production from their guards as starters Max Christie and Tyson Walker mustered a combined 11 points and three assists.

“He missed some good shots, and I think it affected his defense,” Izzo said of Christie per Field Level Media. “I think he got tired, too. Playing 31 minutes, I didn’t expect to play him 31 minutes, and guys went around him. He learned some things.”

Izzo didn’t have much more glowing to say about Walker.

“He came off a couple of those ball screens wide open and just didn’t shoot it, and I don’t know why,” Izzo said per Field Level Media.

WMU meanwhile downed Hope College 76-58 on Wednesday. Lamar Norman Jr. led all scorers with 23 points for the Broncos. WMU also went six deep on its bench, giving starters rest. Only two starters played more than 20 minutes.

“Lamar is a dynamic scorer. He can really get going,” Broncos head coach Clayton Bates said in a postgame interview via WMU Athletics. “He’s a good hard driver to the basket, especially going right.”

The Broncos will need Norman to “get going” again when facing the Spartans on Friday. The Spartans have a 6-0 mark all-time against the Broncos, with three of those matchups occurring between 2015 and 2017. MSU narrowly won the last two meetings in 2017 and 2016 — both a combined seven points.

“They play extremely hard. They’re going to challenge your toughness. They’re going to challenge your physicality,” Bates said via WMU Athletics. “We’ve got to play smarter … we can’t go to Michigan State and 17 turnovers and want it to be the game we want it to be.”