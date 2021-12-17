MTSU vs Toledo Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

College football bowl season is officially upon us, as the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (6-6) and Toledo Rockets (7-5) clash in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl on Friday afternoon at Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in The Bahamas.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

Bahamas Bowl 2021 Preview

The Rockets are coming off a 49-14 win over Akron on November 27. Toledo quarterback DeQuan Finn completed 16 of 26 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and running back Bryant Koback had a monster game, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Rockets gained 582 total yards of offense, and they finished their season by winning their last three games by a combined score of 133-54. They’re averaging 34.2 points a game on offense while allowing 21.0 points a game on defense, and now, they get rewarded with a bowl game appearance.

“It’s an honor and we are excited to be a part of this bowl game,” Toledo head coach Jason Candle said. “To have the opportunity to travel with a group of young men who have had a tremendous season and worked hard to get to this point in time, and to be able to do that out of the country and in such a beautiful place in a great environment where I think football is becoming an important sport is a wonderful thing. I think that’s a very unique challenge in a very unique experience having been there, done that already once before.”

On the other side, the Blue Raiders also last played on November 27, when they handed Florida Atlantic a 27-17 loss. As has been the case for much of the season, MTSU utilized multiple quarterbacks, with Nicholas Vattiato going 12-20 for 105 yards and Mike DiLiello completing 12 of 19 passes for 131 yards and a TD, while also adding 43 yards and a score on the ground. It’s unclear which QB the Blue Raiders will roll with for this game, but it’ll be either Vattiato or DiLiello.

Middle Tennessee State is averaging 29.8 points a game on offense, and it is surrendering 25.9 points a game on defense. The Blue Raiders are vulnerable when it comes to turning the ball over, though. They have 20 turnovers on the season, and they’ll need to take care of the ball against a Toledo defense that has taken it away 17 times.

“This team went through so much adversity throughout the course of the year,” Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill said about his squad. “We went through four quarterbacks. We never really found a rhythm offensively. Games 3 and 4 … we had 13 players out those two weeks because of injuries and other health issues. It sounds like an excuse. It’s not, it’s a fact. We just played more consistently (in the second half). We had more continuity. I feel like we’re close to breaking loose offensively.”

Toldeo last appeared in the Bahamas Bowl in 2018, when it lost 35-32 to the FIU Panthers. This is MTSU’s first-ever appearance in the Bahamas Bowl.