Nadal vs Medvedev Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rafael Nadal will be in quest of a record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the men’s Australian Open final on late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

In the United States, the match (3:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and will also stream on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Nadal vs Medvedev online:

Nadal vs Medvedev Australian Open Final 2022 Preview

Rafael Nadal will be looking to make history on Saturday night when he takes on second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the men’s Australian Open final at Melbourne Park.

A second career major title down under would equate to a record 21st Grand Slam singles trophy for the 35-year-old Nadal. The Spaniard defeated Roger Federer to win the Australian Open in 2009 and has since lost in four trips to the final, including a heartbreaking five-set, 5-hour-and-53-minute thriller to Novak Djokovic in 2012.

Nadal came into this year tied with Djokovic and Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles, but he was the only one to take the court at Melbourne Park out of the big three. Federer was forced to miss the tournament as he continues to recover from knee surgery, while Djokovic was deported from the country a day before the tourney kicked off because he failed to meet Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Without Djokovic to get in his way, Nadal plowed through the upper half of the draw en route to advancing to his sixth Australian Open final. The Spaniard took down seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, in under three hours. It was his 500th career win at the tour level on the hard-court surface.

This run to the final has been particularly sweet for the 35-year-old after he made his way back from dealing with a serious foot injury and a bout with the coronavirus.

“Every day has been an issue in terms of problems on the foot. Doubts still here … probably for the rest of my career,” said Nadal. “But for me it’s amazing … (to) just compete and play tennis at the high level again, facing the most important players of the world.”

Standing in the way of Nadal and a potential historic title is the 25-year-old Russian, Medvedev, who is coming off a contentious semifinal outing on Friday where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Medvedev blew up at chair umpire Jaume Campistol during a change-over that included him getting penalized with a code violation for making a gesture towards the pro-Tsitsipas crowd. He was frustrated with the umpire for not warning his opponent for allegedly receiving coaching from his father in the stands.

A cooler-headed Medvedev addressed the confrontation after he wrapped up the match.

“I regret it all the time, because I don’t think it’s nice,” Medvedev said of maltreatment of umpires. “I know that every referee is trying to do their best.

But, yeah, when you are there, tennis, you know, we don’t fight with the fists, but tennis is a fight. It’s a one on one against another player. So I’m actually really respectful to players who never, almost never, show their emotions because, I mean, it’s tough, it’s tough, because I get, I can get really emotional.”

Medvedev, who won the 2021 U.S. Open in New York last fall, will be seeking to become the first male in the Open era to win his second major at the next Grand Slam tournament. He will also be looking to avenge the loss he suffered in last year’s Australian Open final to Djokovic.