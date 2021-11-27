Nash Bridges Movie Streaming: How to Watch Online

Everyone’s favorite detectives are back when “Nash Bridges” debuts a new 2021 movie, which may serve as a backdoor pilot for a reboot of the series. The movie premieres Saturday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the “Nash Bridges” movie streaming online:

‘Nash Bridges’ Movie 2021 Preview

Everyone’s favorite buddy cop team is coming back to TV with the new 2021 “Nash Bridges” movie. that brings back the original cast.

The USA press release teases:

The film brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The cast also includes Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville and Jeff Perry. Produced by Village Roadshow Television, the film was written by Bill Chais and directed by Greg Beeman. It is based on the original series created by Carlton Cuse. Don Johnson, Bill Chais, Greg Beeman and Carlton Cuse will executive produce. “Nash Bridges” originally ran for six seasons (1996-2001) on CBS.

In the film, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown appears as one of Joe’s (Marin) customers at the dispensary where Joe works. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Johnson said that it was great to work with Brown because they’re “good friends” in real life.

“I love Willie. We’re good friends. We worked closely with each other during the first go-around,” said Johnson, adding, “We used to mess with each other. If he was in the newspaper for not creating enough bicycle lanes, I’d call up on the day (of Critical Mass, a gathering of bicyclists on the last Friday of each month at the time) and say, ‘Hey, can you get these bicycles out of the way over here?’ And he’d hang up on me.”

Johnson also said he sees maybe a string of “Nash Bridges” TV movies, all filmed in San Francisco.

“We were filming just as the city was starting to wake up from its COVID slumber,” Johnson said. “I noticed over the course of our filming that the traffic picked up, there were more pedestrians, there were more businesses open, restaurants were fuller. I like to think on some level that we kind of had a little bit of a part in reopening the city and getting it going again.

“We would love to do more. Just look at San Francisco. My gosh, it’s like you can set a camera down anywhere and pretty much have a shot. … That’s just the sheer beauty of it. The cultural diversity and food and entertainment and theater and so forth. I mean, it’s just one of the great cities on the planet.”

The new “Nash Bridges” movie premieres Saturday, November 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on USA.