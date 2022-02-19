NBA 3-Point Contest 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The sharpest shooters in the NBA will be in the building on Saturday for the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend.

The contest (second event of All-Star Saturday, which starts at 8 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest online:

NBA 3-Point Contest 2022 Preview

Bragging rights among shooters are on the line during the always entertaining 3-point contest on Saturday at All-Star Weekend. Here are the participants

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants

• CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

• Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

• Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

• Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

• Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

• Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

• Luke Kennard, LA Clippers

• Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Here are the last five 3-point champs. None of them will be in the field on Saturday.

• 2021: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Atlanta

• 2020: Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

• 2019: Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

• 2018: Devin Booker Phoenix Suns,

• 2017: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

The 3-Point Contest is sponsored by Mountain Dew, which will make its impact felt with the Dew Zone — two deep shot locations positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent “wing” rack.

Each of the two ball pedestals in The Dew Zone is located six-feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the “3-Ball.” Shots made with the green ball are worth three points.

A first-time participant is Nets veteran Patty Mills, who is excitied to see how it all goes.

“I’ve never been in this situation before, so I think I’m just going to kind of learn on the fly and I’m sure I’ll get the opportunity to test it out before but I’m looking forward to a new sort of basketball environment being, I guess, the only one out there,” said Mills. “Everything is on yourself and how you perform. All in all, this is just a fun weekend and I’m excited to experience it.”

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is an interesting prospect to watch in the event. He has the longest odds but carries a smooth stroke for a big man.

“I’m going to go out there to try to win,” Towns said. “I’m trying to put some high scores up there. I’m looking at it like I’m competing against myself, not my opponent, because I want to do a really good score from my own sake.”