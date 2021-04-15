How to Watch NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2021 Online

The 2021 Women’s Gymnastics Championship kicks off April 16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will conclude on April 17.

The first semifinal (Minnesota, Florida, California and Michigan) starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2, the second semifinal (Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, LSU) starts Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN2, and the national championship starts Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be on ABC.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the women’s gymnastics semifinals and national championship online for free:

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships 2021 Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to earn their fourth NCAA championship in the last five years. Led by Big 12 and Region Four Gymnast of the Year Anastasia Webb, the Sooners have placed in the top three every year since 2013, and they’ll be the team to beat again. They will be a bit shorthanded though. Sooners coach K.J. Kindler revealed this week that senior Karrie Thomas will have to miss the event due to injury.

“Karrie was injured during the regional championship, and she did everything she could to try to get back,” Kindler said, per Sports Illustrated, “but it’s just not possible with the severity of her injury…The good news is we won’t have to replace her leadership, because she’ll be down on the floor with them. Her leadership is imperative to our success, so I’m very happy about that and she’s on board.”

Oklahoma will be joined by Michigan, Utah, California, LSU, Salt Lake City, Florida, Alabama and Minnesota as the universities looking to take it all in this year’s NCAA Championships. The top two teams from each semifinal round will go on to the championship on Saturday.

After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, teams are grateful to be back in action again this year. A limited number of spectators will be able to attend the event, with Dickies Arena allowing 25 percent capacity.

While Oklahoma is the powerhouse in the competition, there are plenty of intriguing underdogs present at the competition this year. Take the Utah Utes and their formidable beam rotation. “We are excited about this rotation,” Utah coach Tom Farden said. “Beam is our strength so we feel like we can set the tone on it and finish strong on the rest of the events. … We want them to be aggressive. You might have one or two routines that are tentative, but you hope you can be aggressive for 24 routines.”

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are another underdog to watch out for. “We can compete with anybody, and I think tonight just reaffirms that,” Gophers head coach Jenny Hansen said. “When we’re firing on all cylinders, we do think we can compete with anyone in the country.”

There will also be individual events, with two semifinal sessions determining which individuals advance on the four apparatus and all-around routines.

Here is a list of which schools will compete against each other, along with each team’s qualifying score, courtesy of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Session 1: No. 2 Michigan (395.9), No. 3 Florida (395.644), No. 6 California (395.363), No. 8 Minnesota (394.856)

Session 2: No. 1 Oklahoma (396.119), No. 4 LSU (395.563), No. 5 Utah (395.481), No. 7 Alabama (395.1113)

