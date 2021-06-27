Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Netherlands and Czech Republic will square off in the UEFA 2020-21 Euro Cup Round of 16 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Netherlands vs Czech Republic and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Preview

The winner of this match will move on to the quarterfinals, with the Netherlands the overwhelming favorite to win. Oranje has won all three of their games so far in the tournament, scoring eight goals in the process.

“Of course we are looking forward to the start of the knockout phase,” Netherlands coach Frank de Boer said this week. “We have to be at the top to get a good result against the Czech Republic. They showed what they can do in the group stage, we will have to work hard. We will use the next few days to analyze the Czech Republic properly.”

The Netherlands coach has also been touting the importance of self-confidence. “What we need to do is believe in what we are trying to achieve,” de Boer added. “Let’s hope that it will stay like this so it means we are achieving good results or getting further in the tournament.”

On the other side, the Czechs finished behind England and Croatia in Group D, with their four points just enough to make them one of the top third-place finishers. They are 1-1-1 so far through three games, beating Scotland 2-0 out of the gate before managing a 1-1 draw against Croatia and falling to England, 1-0 in their final group stage match.

“We need to improve the control of the ball around the opposition’s box. We had good chances, but we did not complete the (attack) phase,” midfielder Tomas Soucek said heading into this match.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups and complete rosters for both teams:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Lineup: Maarten Stekelenburg, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt, Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Lineup: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko, Patrik Schick

Netherlands Roster:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Jurriem Timber, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst

Czech Republic Roster:

Goalkeepers: Tomas Vaclik, Tomas Koubek, Ales Mandous

Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak, Vladimir Darida, Adam Hlozek, Tomas Holes, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Tomas Soucek, Petr Sevcik, Michal Sadilek

Forwards: Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra

