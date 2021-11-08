Nets vs Bulls Live Stream: How to Watch Game Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) will head to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls (6-3) on Monday, November 8.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on YES Network for those who live in the Nets market and NBC Sports Chicago for those who live in the Bulls market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Nets vs Bulls, with your options depending on where you live:

Nets vs Bulls Preview

Both teams have gotten off to solid starts this season. The Bulls are fresh from a 114-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on November 6. Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago with 32 points, while DeMar DeRozan added 25 in a losing effort.

The Bulls managed to get a 97-96 lead in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell behind after Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid all drilled three-pointers in the game’s final minutes to seal the deal.

“We just have to do a better job of coming out and setting the tone,” LaVine said after the game. “We are playing from behind almost every game right now, and when you keep living dangerously, you are going to lose some of these kind of games.”

On the injury front, LaVine has been playing through torn ligaments in his left thumb, and head coach Billy Donovan gave an update on his star before the game. “His hand is healing and is getting better,” Donovan told The Chicago Tribune. “When he gets to a point where he can actually play with (the brace) off? I am not sure.”

As for the Nets, they’re coming off a 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 31 points, and he added seven boards and seven assists in the win. James Harden added 28 points and Blake Griffen chipped in a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in 11 rebounds.

It was Brooklyn’s fifth win in a row, and head coach Steve Nash says he likes what he’s seeing from everyone, particularly Harden.

“This is a player we need to find his best level again this year, if we’re gonna be a really good team or be at our best and so that’s part of this process,” Nash said, via The New York Daily News. “So you have to help him, guide him, show him things that maybe are hard for him to see on the fly and at the same time, give him the space to make mistakes and to find that level of aggressiveness he needs to be great.”

The Bulls are on a two-game skid, and will need a complete game, particularly on defense, if they want to avoid adding another ‘L’ here.