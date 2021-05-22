Nets vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The star-studded No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets begin their quest for a championship against the No. 7 seed Boston Celtics on Saturday at Barclays Center.

Game 1 (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ABC, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Nets vs Celtics series online:

Nets vs Celtics Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled quite the roster for a run at a championship, led by the trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The problem for the Nets has been keeping them all healthy and on the court.

They’re all expected to play as the postseason kicks into gear but are not taking anything for granted.

“I understand that stuff on paper and how teams look and how accomplished players on our team are,” Durant said, “but for us, we respect the game and our opponents too much to come in and say, ‘look we’re expected to win this.’ We’re coming out there and understanding we can be beat if we don’t lock in.”

First-year head coach and former MVP Steve Nash is hoping to lead the Nets to their first NBA title — something he was unable to reel in during his career.

“We’re all kind of a product of our experiences, so it is inevitable whether it’s conscious or subconscious that my experiences will kind of dictate how I see and respond to the playoffs,” Nash said. “While I’m not going to necessarily make straight lines from everything that happened to me to this group, you are influenced by what’s happened to you, and you try to take as much of that forward. That’s where the knowledge and wisdom comes from.”

The Celtics are banged up heading into the postseason, with All-Star Jaylen Brown sidelined with a season-ending wrist injury. Big man Robert Williams is also questionable for Game 1 with turf toe, which he suffered in the play-in game.

Celtics skipper Brad Stevens understands there is no slowing down this Brooklyn Nets team when they start rolling, you can just hope to contain them.

“There will be some tip-your-cap moments: Nice shot and go on the other end and score,” Stevens said. “You aren’t going to hold these guys to 90 [points]. These guys are a high-octane offense. You have to guard them as hard as you can and go score on the other end.”

The key for the Celtics will be Jayson Tatum, who scored 51 points in the play-in game against the Wizards.

“I just wanted to be aggressive tonight,” Tatum said after the win. “We got them in the bonus early in a couple of those quarters, so once I’d seen that, I was just trying to put the pressure on the defense in a rush.”

The Nets are -1,000 to win the series and +275 to get the clean sweep. Brooklyn is an 8-point favorite for Game 1.

