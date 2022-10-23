WATCH: New York Subway Attack Video of Victim David Martin

A video showing a Brooklyn, New York subway attack against rider David Marin has gone viral and made its way into the New York governor’s race.

In the video, a man lunges toward a person standing on a subway platform and pushes them. You can watch the video here. It was shared by Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, who is trying to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul. The video was first shared by CrimeStoppers.

“In the blink of an eye, I was pushed with full force into the train tracks,” victim David Martin told ABC 7.

“Because I’m from New York, and I’ve always felt safe taking the train and now at 32 years old, I no longer feel safe and that’s not fair, and that’s not ok,” Martin told the station.

Subway crime has been a growing concern in New York. According to ABC 7, “This is the 22nd subway shoving incident so far this year, and the second in a week.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Victim Fell on the Subway Tracks But Was Not Struck by a Train

This is the dangerous reality of life in Kathy Hochul’s New York pic.twitter.com/fYkLL0GCdV — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 23, 2022

According to NBC New York, the victim was standing on the platform in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M lines.

The suspect, an unidentified stranger, shoved the victim, who fell on the tracks, around 3 p.m.

The victim did not get struck by a train and is expected to recover. The motive for the shove is not clear.

The suspect “was described as being about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and black vest as he ran east on Myrtle Avenue,” NBC New York reported.

Martin told ABC7, “People were told that I had no injuries, but I am laying in bed with a broken collarbone and my face is so swollen. And mentally I don’t know how to even get through this.”

Martin’s Mother Says He Is ‘Completely Traumatized’

The victim’s mother identified him as David Martin and expressed outrage in an interview with the New York Post.

She said her son was battered and traumatized, in the words of the Post. Martin, 32, is a waiter. His collarbrone was broken in the attack, she told The Post.

“A straphanger randomly shoved onto Brooklyn subway tracks was left battered and traumatized to the point of being suicidal, his mom said Sunday — while blasting Mayor Eric Adams over soaring transit crime,” The Post wrote.

“He’s completely traumatized,” Audrey Martin said. “He wants to kill himself. I had to take a knife away from him this morning.”

“He’s in a lot of pain,” she added in the interview with The Post. “His shoulder is completely shot. His back is completely shot. His underarm is completely shot. His face is constantly burning.”

According to The Post, New York Mayor Eric Adams, who was criticized by the victim’s mother, and Hochul are

now proposing to “flood the transit system with more NYPD and MTA cops” and add more surveillance cameras as well as increase room in mental health facilities.

