NHL All Star Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The NHL All-Star game returns for the first time since COVID-19 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The semifinal games (3 p.m. ET start time) and championship will all be televised on ABC and will also stream live on ESPN+.

Here’s a full rundown on all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NHL All-Star game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NHL All-Star game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a simulcast of the NHL All-Star game with a subscription to ESPN+. There’s no free trial, but it’s good for NHL fans to have for the season:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes every out-of-market NHL game (about 1,000 in total for the entire season), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 NHL All-Star game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 NHL All-Star game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NHL All-Star game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 NHL All-Star game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 NHL All-Star game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

NHL All-Star Game 2022 Preview

The return of the NHL All-Star Game, after COVID-19 restrictions put it on hold for a year, will feature some of the game’s newest stars.

That includes high-flying scorer Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. Kaprizov tallied 51 points in 55 games last season as a rookie. He already has 53 points in just 40 games this season. Makar has 44 points in 40 games this season — his third with the Avalanche.

“It’s a lot of fun for me, a lot of fun for all the players that get to participate,” Kaprizov said per NHL.com’s David Satriano. “It’s a good time. We get to hang out with all the other players. For me personally, it’s my first time here in the NHL, and so it’s a great honor and I’m looking forward to it.”

Overall, the 21 first-time All-Stars will play in Saturday’s game. Other first-timers include New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel, Washington’s Tom Wilson, Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin, and Toronto’s Jack Campbell for the Eastern Conference teams.

St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou, Nashville’s Juus Saros, Minnesota’s Cam Talbot, Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat, and Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor will make their first appearances with the Western Conference Central Division team.

First-timers on the Pacific Division team include San Jose’s Timo Meier, Vegas’ Mark Stone, Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko, and Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault.

Seattle’s Jordan Eberle, a two-time All-Star, also has a first of sorts.

“It’s a huge honor being selected as the Kraken’s first-ever All-Star,” Eberle said per Satriano. “Our fans have been so amazing this season. Climate Pledge Arena has been one of the loudest buildings in the League. Their support means so much. I’m excited to represent them in Vegas.”