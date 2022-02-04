How to Watch NHL Skills Competition 2022 Online for Free

Top NHL players will showcase their skills at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday.

The event (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition online:

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2022 Preview

The NHL All-Star Skills competition returns for the first time since COVID-19 some new twists in Las Vegas.

NHL players will compete in two new Las Vegas-themed events. Seven players will try their hand at The Fountain Face-Off, and another five will take aim at the 21 in 22 on Las Vegas Boulevard.

In the Fountain Face-Off, players take boats to mini rinks by the Fountains of Bellagio, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal described. Players “shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time,’ he wrote.

The NHL All-Star Fountain Face-Off: Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. #vegas #nhl #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/wOvZGxu2qo — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 3, 2022

The lineup includes Columbus’ Zach Werenski, Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, Vegas’ Mark Stone, Nashville’s Roman Josi, Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau, Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux, and Seattle’s Jordan Eberle. Former Olympic women’s hockey star Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will also compete.

“It’d be pretty cool to do some of the stuff that they’re doing on the Strip like the Bellagio and all that,” Stone said per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

NHL stars taking aim at the 21 in 22 will fire pucks at oversized playing cards to reach a score of 21 in the lowest shot total. Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk, Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos, Dallas’ Joe Pavelski, Toronto’s Austin Matthews, and Colorado’s Nazem Kadri will compete in the event.

Will Auston Matthews (@AM34) be crowned Puck Shark in the @LVCVA Las Vegas NHL 21 in '22 competition? ♠️ Tune in TONIGHT on @espn & @Sportsnet at 7:30p ET! ⏰ #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/i5IW8v0iPo — NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2022

Besides the new events, the NHL brought back the Breakaway Challenge from a six-year hiatus. Other returning events include Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, and Save Streak.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisatil took third in the 2020 accuracy shooting event, which involves firing pucks at four corner targets in the net. The league’s second-leading scorer with 33 goals looks to finish two spots higher this time.

He faces a tough field that includes Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault, Pittsburgh’s Clayton Keller, Calgary’s Jake Guentzel, Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin, Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho.

Anaheim’s star rookie Trevor Zegras will compete in the first breakaway challenge since 2016. Zegars has 32 points for the Ducks in 42 games this season.

Other players in the event include Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov, New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, and Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat. Former professional hockey players Manon Rheaume and Wyatt Russell will also compete.

Fastest skater features two previous event winners. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers won three straight from 2017 to 2019. Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings won it in 2016.

“I’ll be a little nervous,” Larkin said per MLive.com’s Ansar Khan. “I don’t want to blow a tire or something. I guess you can’t think like that. There’s a lot of really fast players. Just hopefully put a smooth run together and whatever happens, happens.”

Fellow competitors include Colorado’s Cale Makar, St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou, Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov, Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe, Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor, and Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers.

The participants for the @Verizon NHL Fastest Skater are HERE. 💨 Who will be the quickest #NHLAllStar? Watch the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition on @espn and @Sportsnet on Feb. 4th at 7:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/5fmc1iuyqr — NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2022

The hardest shot competition has a new-look field with Washington’s Tom Wilson, San Jose’s Timo Meier, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman, and Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders. Fellow Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara holds the event record of 108.8 mph.

Save streak brings together seven of the league’s top goalies to see who can stop the most consecutive shots. The lineup includes Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, Minnesota’s Cam Talbot, Nashville’s Juuse Saros, Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry, Anaheim’s John Gibson, Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko, Toronto’s Jack Campbell, and Carolina’s Frederick Andersen.