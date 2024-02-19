Colorado College Student Nicholas Jordan Shot 2 People in Dorm Room, Police Say

Nicholas Jordan is a 25-year-old University of Colorado student who is accused in the double homicide of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery in a Colorado Springs-dorm room.

On February 19, police announced that a suspect is in custody and identified him as Jordan. Jordan is a student, CBS News reported. The University of Colorado – Colorado Springs also named Jordan as the suspect in an alert to students.

According to jail booking records, the suspect’s full name is Nicholas Trevon Jordan. His bond is listed as $1 million. No photo was immediately available.

1. Police Obtained an Arrest Warrant Accusing Nicholas Jordan, of Detroit, Michigan, of 2 Counts of Murder

Police have had their eye on Jordan as the suspect since at least February 16, they revealed in an X post.

“Late in the evening on Friday, February 16, 2024, the Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the charges of two counts of Murder in the First Degree for 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan,” they wrote on X.

They say Jordan is now in custody. “On Monday, February 19, 2024, at approximately 7:52 AM, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit located Nicholas Jordan in a vehicle.”

Police took Jordan into custody in Colorado Springs. “At approximately 8:37 AM, CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit responded and took him into custody without incident in the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs A booking photo of Nicholas Jordan will be released when he is processed into the El Paso County Jail,” they wrote.

2. Nicholas Jordan Is an Enrolled Student at the Colorado Springs University, the University Says

The University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, which is where the double homicide occurred, confirmed to CBS News that Jordan is an enrolled student there.

The university also confirmed that Jordan is from Detroit, CBS News reported.

One of the two victims, Knopp, was also a student at the same university.

The university identified Knopp, 24, and Montgomery, 26, saying he was a senior at the university, but she was not a student. Her full name was Celie Rain Montgomery. Her LinkedIn page says she was a “freelance Health & Wellness Copywriter in the holistic wellness space.”

3. Colorado Springs Police Believe That the Victims Knew Nicholas Jordan

Police quickly ruled out a murder-suicide after discovering the bodies of Knopp and Montgomery.

“At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides. We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available,” Colorado Springs police wrote in a statement on X.

According to NBC News, police believe the killer is “most likely known to the victims.”

4. Colorado Springs Police Say They Found Samuel Knopp & Celie Montgomery Deceased ‘Each With at Least 1 Gunshot Wound’

Police have not released many details from the scene, but they did say that the victims both had gunshot wounds.

According to the Colorado Springs police, after receiving a call of shots fired, “UCCS Police responded and gained access to the dorm room at 6:05 AM. They discovered two deceased individuals, each with at least one gunshot wound.” The dorm involved is Crestone House, “one of three buildings that make up the Alpine Village Apartments on campus,” KOAA reported.

Police wrote, “While the coroner will make the official determination of cause and manner of death, these deaths are being investigated as a homicide and continue to be an active investigation.”

The police wrote, “We won’t be releasing any further information at this time regarding the investigation into the circumstances of what happened. We are working diligently and looking at every possibility. We will release more information when appropriate.”

5. The Victims Were Remembered as a ‘Beloved’ Student & a Mother of 2 Girls

The university’s chancellor described Knopp as a “senior studying music and a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department. He was an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician.”

Montgomery was not a student but “will be mourned by our campus community,” the chancellor wrote.

“It is important to me that our community understands that CSPD has said that investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the statement says.

Knopp’s mother, Amy Knopp, wrote about the shooting on Facebook, decrying gun violence in the U.S.

“The campus is in lockdown and is now closed today. PLEASE EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT IT’S THE GODD***** GUNS! This hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit,” she added.

Knopp wrote on Facebook that he was from Ann Arbor, Michigan, went to Estes Park High School, and was from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A woman who knew Montgomery wrote on Facebook that she was the mother of daughters ages 5 and 7.

