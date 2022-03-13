Nika Nikoubin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nika Nikoubin is a Nevada woman accused of attacking a man she met on the dating website “Plenty of Fish” in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The Review Journal obtained the arrest report in the incident from Henderson Police Department in Nevada. Heavy has reached out to Henderson PD for a copy of the report.

Nikoubin is a former cheerleader, Cycle Bar worker, and debate team coach at UCLA, according to her Facebook page.

The attack occurred at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, where the pair agreed to meet and rent a room together, KTLA reported.

1. Nikoubin Blindfolded & Had Sex With the Man Before Stabbing Him, Reports Say

According to the Review Journal, citing the arrest report, Nikoubin is accused of stabbing the man on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The man called police from the 14th floor of Sunset Station “to report that he had been stabbed in the neck by a woman he met on a dating app,” the newspaper reported, adding that Nikoubin is accused of blindfolding the man and having sex with him before pulling out a knife.

“She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran,” homeland security detectives said in the report, according to the newspaper. “Nikoubin stated she wanted revenge.”

She stabbed him twice but said she only meant to hurt, not kill, him, the newspaper reported.

2. Nikoubin Told Police She Gained Motivation From a Song Called ‘Grave Digger,’ Reports Say

According to ABC News, Nikoubin told police “she wanted revenge,” and listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

Clark County Jail records show that Nikoubin, 21, is being held on a potential charge of attempted murder, two charges of battery, and one charge of burglarizing a business.

Bail was set at $60,000.

The man was able to push Nikoubin off him and get help; his condition is not clear, ABC reported.

3. Soleimani Died in a U.S. Air Strike

Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian Major-General, head of the elite, powerful Quds force and architect of Iran’s strategy throughout the Middle East, was killed by an U.S. air strike, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed, calling the death “decisive defensive action.”

The death occurred during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Soleimani’s body was identified by his ring. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a “harsh retaliation is waiting” in response.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Department of Defense statement read. “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

The statement said that Soleimani and his Quds force “were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months — including the attack on December 27th — culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel.”

The statement concluded that the United States air strike “was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

How powerful was Soleimani? In a 2013 profile story, The New Yorker called Soleimani the “shadow commander” who was “reshaping the Middle East” and “directing Assad’s war in Syria.” At that time, the magazine described the Iranian general as “a small man of fifty-six, with silver hair, a close-cropped beard, and a look of intense self-containment.” The Washington Post dubbed Soleimani Iran’s “most revered military leader.”

According to Haaretz, Soleimani “was considered one of the people closest to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.” He was 61, a father of 5, a former construction worker, and not a religious scholar, Haaretz reports, adding that he ran the Quds force since 1998.

A 2018 article by Ali Soufan for the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point called him “one of Iran’s most popular living people.” His influence was felt throughout the Middle East, as he orchestrated Iran’s strategies in Syria, Iraq and other countries, Soufan wrote.

The New Yorker article says that Soleimani has the blood of American soldiers on his hands; he was known for “assassinating rivals, arming allies, and, for most of a decade, directing a network of militant groups that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq.” The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned Suleimani.

In 2008, Suleimani texted then U.S. military commander David Petraeus that “he controlled Iran’s policy in Iraq and was outfoxing the Americans,” Daily Beast reports.

4. Nikoubin Worked at Cycle Bar & Says She Studied at UCLA

On Facebook, Nikoubin says she is a “Former CBX at CYCLEBAR” who worked for “Student Success & Retention at Texas Tech University and Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott LLP.”

She wrote that she started studying at UCLA in 2020, and lives in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One 2015 photo shows her posing in front of the White House.

5. Nikoubin, a Former Cheerleader & Debater, Shared a Graphic About Being a Bada** Woman

On February 23, 2022, she wrote on Facebook, “She shared a graphic that read, “What’s your bada** woman quote? I heard you are a player. Nice to meet you. I’m the coach.”

Nikoubin also shared a graphic showing she was a “JV coach” on a parliamentary debate team at UCLA.

The 2020 graphic said she was then a third-year student at UCLA.

In 2015, she shared photos showing she was a cheerleader.

