How to Watch Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Football Online

The No. 14 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) head to Lane Stadium to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) on Saturday, October 9.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech online:

Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Preview

The Fighting Irish are coming off their first loss of the season, a 24-13 defeat to the No. 5 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. Notre Dame managed just 84 rushing yards on the day, and seven penalties for 51 yards hurt the team throughout the game. Now, heading into this game, one primary decision still looms over the team: who the starting quarterback will be.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has neglected to name a starting QB publicly, but it will either be Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan, second-year freshman Drew Pyne or true freshman Tyler Buchner.

“I just feel like at this point, we’ll let it roll out when we get out on the field and kind of go from there. The guys know. We’ve been practicing all week. So, at this point, I think we’ll just — and I don’t think it’s gonna be a big surprise. Virginia Tech’s seen all three of these guys play,” Kelly said.

“Going on the road in the environment we’re in was a factor,” Kelly added, via Irish Illustrated. “Mobility is a bit of a factor. It needed to be evaluated. Then, certainly, grading out. I think from our overall perspective, of the guys, who gives us the best chance to win? This is still about winning football games. When we added all those things up, that’s how we came up with a decision.”

On the other side, Virginia Tech is fresh from a bye week. The Hokies last played on September 25, when they earned a 21-10 win over the Richmond Spiders. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister went 17-27 for 212 yards and a TD in the win.

The Hokies are averaging 23.5 points a game on offense while allowing 15.3 points a game on defense so far this season. They will be going up against a Notre Dame squad that has scored 30.8 points and given up 23.4 points a game on the defensive side.

“Tremendous challenge,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said about facing the Fighting Irish. “Very talented, well coached, disciplined, tough football team coming in here. When you watch them play, you realize there’s a reason they’ve had so much success the last several years. Coach Kelly has done a fantastic job. They’re sound in their schemes and play with great effort, and they’ve got talent as well.”

Fuente is also aware his team is about to face a squad eager to avoid a two-game skid.

“I know they’re coming off a disappointment, which I know will just continue to fuel their fire to get back in the win column,” Funete added.